Authored by Matt Margolis via PJ Media,

According to financial records, Joe Biden has $5.2 million in “unexplained income” that (by pure coincidence, of course) was acquired around the same time Hunter Biden was raking in big bucks from foreign business deals and earmarking “10 percent for the Big Guy.”

AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

The Daily Mail reports that Joe Biden agreed to pay Hunter’s legal fees for his deal with CEFC, a company linked to the Chinese government.

This bombshell comes on top of a report from Monday that visitor logs from the Obama administration show that Hunter Biden’s top business partner visited the White House 19 times while Joe Biden was vice president, contradicting Joe’s claims that he was never involved in his son’s business dealings.

“The revelation ties the president even closer to Hunter’s overseas business dealings – and makes his previous claims that he never discussed them with his son, even less plausible,” the Daily Mail reports. “Joe was able to pay the bills after earning millions of dollars through his and his wife’s companies after he left office as vice president.”

While some of the Bidens’ income came from book deals and speaking engagements (imagine people paying to watch Biden speak!), there is a $7 million discrepancy between the income declared on his tax returns and the income he declared on government transparency reports.

“Some of that difference can be accounted for with salaries earned by First Lady Jill Biden and other sums not required on his reports – but still leaves $5.2million earned by Joe’s company and not listed on his transparency reports,” the Daily Mail‘s investigation concludes. “The ‘missing millions’ – combined with emails on Hunter’s abandoned laptop suggesting Joe would have a 10% share in Hunter’s blockbuster deal with the Chinese – raise a troubling question: did Joe Biden receive money from the foreign venture?”

Hm … a $5.2 million discrepancy? That’s not small potatoes. What exactly was Biden trying to hide? Was it his cut of Hunter Biden’s shady foreign business deals? There are a lot of unanswered questions here.