Joe Rogan Says Biden Is Mentally "Gone"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Podcaster Joe Rogan says he would rather vote for Trump than Biden because the president is “mentally gone” and his whole administration is a “sideshow of diversity”.

Rogan, who previously said he was a “bleeding heart liberal” who would never vote Republican, pointed to the White House hiring infamous luggage thief Sam Brinton as an example of the absurdity that surrounds the administration.

Energy Department official Brinton, a self-proclaimed “non-binary” man who wears lipstick and dresses, was charged with stealing women’s clothes from airports.

“That one person who stole all the women’s clothes. That Sam Brinton. That’s a diversity hire,” said Rogan, adding, “Look at this, a man who dresses like a woman, but has a beard and wears lipstick, you look and say “this is perfect for us.”

‘I don’t give a fuck what this guy’s good at or bad at, I don’t give a fuck what their credentials are, this makes us look like we’re inclusive.”

‘This makes us look like we’re on the right side.”

Joe Rogan explains why he'd vote for Trump before Biden because he's mentally "gone" and Americans now have to rely on his "side show of diversity" pic.twitter.com/2xV1RBvVmt — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 7, 2023

“You can’t have those kind of people running a Ben & Jerry’s. You certainly can’t have those kind of people running the most powerful government the world has ever known. It’s nonsense,” Rogan asserted.

The podcaster told guest Russell Brand that Biden clearly picked his cabinet based on politically correct tokenism and not on who would do the best job.

“I knew his cabinet would be this fucking sideshow of diversity — which is exactly what it is,” said Rogan.

The UFC commentator said he would “vote for Trump before I would vote for Biden” because “he’s gone, you know he’s gone.”

As we highlighted yesterday, First Lady Jill Biden slammed concerns about her husband’s mental competency as “ridiculous” in response to presidential hopeful Nikki Haley calling for such tests to be administered to political candidates above the age of 75.

The First Lady appeared to be confused as to the difference between questions over Biden’s physical and mental health, asserting that his ability to travel internationally proves he is mentally competent.

