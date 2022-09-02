John Harwood Out At CNN

Joining the long line of losers leaving the sinking ship, Democrat-apologist (and so-called reporter) John Harwood has just announced today is his last day at CNN...

personal news:



today's my last day at CNN



proud of the work



thanks to my colleagues



i've been lucky to serve the best in American media - St. Petersburg Times, WSJ, NYT, the NBC family, CNN



look forward to figuring out what's next — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 2, 2022

Having consistently spread and 'confirmed' every hoax and headline promulgated from the leftist opinion issuers, the big question is where will Harwood end up now?

As he states in his tweet, he doesn't know (suggesting he was fired and did not quit) - so perhaps its time to reach out to John Podesta again... just as he did ahead of the GOP Primaries in 2015?

One could probably fill a book on Harwood’s bias against conservatives in loyal defense of Democrats. One might say he’s a “liberal hack.”

Maybe he and Stelter will hug it out?

Harwood's departure comes weeks after CNN ousted Brian Stelter, which was followed by a company-wide warning by new boss Chris Licht to prepare for "more changes."

"I want to acknowledge that this is a time of significant change, and I know that many of you are unsettled," said Licht during a late August editorial call, according to the Hollywood Reporter. "There will be more changes and you might not understand it or like it all."

According to a June Axios report, Licht has been preparing to boot on-air personalities who can't break free of their crippling Trump Derangement Syndrome.

CNN's new boss, Chris Licht, is evaluating whether personalities and programming that grew polarizing during the Trump era can adapt to the network's new priority to be less partisan. Why it matters: If talent cannot adjust to a less partisan tone and strategy, they could be ousted, three sources familiar with the matter tell Axios. Details: Licht wants to give personalities that may appear polarizing a chance to prove they're willing to uphold the network's values so that they don't tarnish CNN's journalism brand. For on-air talent, that includes engaging in respectful interviews that don't feel like PR stunts. For producers and bookers, that includes making programming decisions that are focused on nuance, not noise. -Axios

Who's next? Maybe whoever changed the background color during Biden's speech?