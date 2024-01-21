Johns Hopkins Says Gun-Control Will Prevent Second Civil War

Submitted by Gun Owners of America,

A new study published by Johns Hopkins own Bloomberg School for Public Health outlines the action items on the billionaire-funded gun control lobby's wish list and makes the claim that those specific gun control provisions are crucial to stopping an armed insurrection in the United States.

The policy recommendations made by the study include regulating the public carry of firearms, prohibiting "paramilitary" activity, enacting unconstitutional red flag laws that remove due process, and finally (and maybe most sinisterly) repealing state-level preemption laws.

The study's authors are all gun control lobby veterans. A quick glance at their LinkedIn pages revealed a work history within gun control groups before starting at Johns Hopkins.

In the study, the authors reference a study titled "Views of American Democracy and Society and Support for Political Violence." Conducted in 2022, the study features a statistic that half (50.1%) of survey participants agreed that "in the next few years there will a be a civil war in the United States." This statistic is featured prominently within the Johns Hopkins study.

The solutions proposed by the study are currently gun control priorities from the anti-gun lobby, particularly the repeal of state-level preemption laws. For those unfamiliar, state preemption laws say that local governments cannot impose regulations on firearms tighter than State law. This helps to stop a web of inconsistent laws in States where some counties may disagree with State law.

For example, take this recent case in Maryland, in Maryland Shall Issue Inc, et al v. Montgomery County, where the court threw out a local gun restriction because of Maryland's preemption law.

But because local laws are easier to change than State law, gun control groups like Giffords and Everytown have sought out State lawmakers to convince them to overturn their preemption laws.

In 2021, Giffords convinced Colorado to overturn its state preemption law, which allowed the city of Boulder to pass its own assault weapons ban later.

In an article from governing.com about the overturn of the preemption law, Allison Anderman, senior counsel for the Giffords Law Center, was reported to have spoken with other states about overturning their laws and that the discussions were still "in the early stages."

It seems as though gun control groups are so frustrated at not being able to pass laws through Congress that they've started looking to local jurisdictions to pass their legislative priorities. Interestingly, this strategy mirrors the Soros district-attorney campaigns.

Johns Hopkins' study looks to increase the legitimacy of these preemption overturn policies and, therefore, make them more appealing to state lawmakers to pass.

Gun Owners of America stands ready to fight the anti-gun lobby, whether on the federal, state, or local level.

