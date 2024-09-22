Johnson Shrinks Again As Congress Reaches Shutdown Deal Without 'Proof Of Citizenship' SAVE Act

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Sunday unveiled a 90-day band-aid to avoid yet another government shutdown which fails to include the SAVE Act, which would have required proof of citizenship at the time of voter registration - despite Donald Trump calling on Congressional Republicans not to pass a spending plan without "every ounce" of the proposal.

So, instead of playing chicken over the key issue of election integrity, the new continuing resolution (CR) - negotiated by bother parties - would keep the government funded at current levels through Dec. 20, setting the stage for yet another funding fight before Christmas recess.

It includes an additional $231 million to help the Secret Service protect candidates during this election season and into next year after Donald Trump was almost assassinated twice.

"There’s no doubt they need additional resources, but additional funding and resources is not going to solve the problem between now and Election Day," said Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), the top Democrat on a bipartisan task force established to look into the first assassination attempt.

"We can’t mass-produce Secret Service agents," Crow added while speaking with ABC's "This Week," noting that some agents are working 80 to 90 hours per week to cover various demands for protection.

According to the Treasury Department, the US has spent around $6.3 trillion in FY24, which ends Sept. 30.

Defending his missing spine, Johnson wrote in a Sunday letter: "While this is not the solution any of us prefer, it is the most prudent path forward under the present circumstances," adding "As history has taught and current polling affirms, shutting the government down less than 40 days from a fateful election would be an act of political malpractice."

"Since we fell a bit short of the goal line, an alternative plan is now required."

On Friday, Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, said that talks were going well.

"So far, nothing has come up that we can’t deal with," he said. "“Most people don’t want a government shutdown and they don’t want that to interfere with the election. So nobody is like, ‘I’ve got to have this or we’re walking.’ It’s just not that way."

Schumer snarks

"While I am pleased bipartisan negotiations quickly led to a government funding agreement free of cuts and poison pills, this same agreement could have been done two weeks ago," said Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and the majority leader, adding "Instead, Speaker Johnson chose to follow the MAGA way and wasted precious time."

Johnson caved after a bipartisan majority of the House voted last week to reject his plan which included the SAVE Act. In the ensuing days, Johnson went limp over the issue and dropped his demands.