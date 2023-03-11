Jon Stewart Skewers Military-Industrial Complex: Lost Wars & 'Pentagon Got A Raise'

In a rare interview Jon Stewart skewered the military-industrial complex and Washington policymakers behind the last two decades of failed wars in the Middle East.

The well-known comedian pressed former US Army General and CIA Director David Petraeus in particular on the fact that repeat failures, especially in Iraq and Afghanistan, have only led to the Pentagon receiving a "raise".

"It looks to me like we lost 20 years in Afghanistan, 20 years in Iraq, and the Pentagon got a raise," Stewart said on “The Problem with Jon Stewart."

Petraeus while on the defensive admitted that the decades of 'nation-building' in the Middle East "tempered enthusiasm" among the population for interventionist action abroad.

But Stewart pressed him further on the constant record-breaking defense budgets of the past years and this year's.

"They got 50 billion more dollars than they even asked for," he said in reference to the Defense Department getting approved for an additional $58 billion beyond what it even requested.

Petraeus then claimed it is all necessary due to "a return of great power rivalries and the need to transform the force" - an particularly China. "Look, if we don’t do it, someone else will," Petraeus said.

Watch the tense exchange below: