Jordan Falls Short Once Again After House Holds Second Speaker Vote

Jim Jordan lost the second round of voting for speaker, as 22 Republicans voted against him, two more than Tuesday's initial vote. The final vote count was 212 for Hakeem Jeffries (D), 199 for Jordan (R) and 22 for 'others' (Scalise, etc.).

22 against JORDAN — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 18, 2023

Jordan says he's not dropping out...

On Tuesday, Jordan lost the vote after 20 Republican holdouts voted 'no', putting the Ohio lawmaker far short of the 217 votes needed to become speaker.

Due to Republicans' thin majority, Jordan can only lose four votes.

According to Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman, House Republicans are now waiting on Jordan to decide his next move, and the House has gone into recess.

22 against Jordan is a huge number. But it's a lot better than some House Republicans had been privately predicting.



Jordan needs to decide whether he wants to go to a closed meeting or not -- or run this vote again. There hasn't been much movement at all in Jordan's direction… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 18, 2023

