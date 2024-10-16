Joy Reid Claims Black Male Trump Voters Are Part Of A 'Global Fascist Phenomenon'

While it's true that not many Americans watch MSNBC's Joy Reid and take her seriously (her show 'The ReidOut' is #14 on the list of most popular news commentary shows in the US according to viewership), she does remain a symbol of the woke left and her views often give us a glimpse into the collective hive mind of progressives. Similar to women on shows like 'The View', Reid is a standard bearer for perpetually angry, post-menopausal cat ladies that do sadly tend to vote in large numbers.

These are the same women coming out in droves to support Kamala Harris based purely on her gender and skin color. They are the same women that supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 simply because they wanted a woman president and they didn't care who it was. And generally speaking it is these kinds of women that use shaming tactics as a means to control the people around them. Their only source of power in life is to henpeck others into submission.

The problem for Harris is that childless cat ladies are not a large enough demographic to ensure a presidential win; she needs men to vote for her as well. As many critics have pointed out, this is rather ironic given the fact that Democrats and leftist activists have spent the better part of the last decade calling masculinity a "toxic" and oppressive social disease that needs to be eliminated. They have worked hard to demonize all men as potential rapists, misogynists, mass shooters and fascists. Now, not surprisingly, progressive women want men to lift them out of the hole they've dug for themselves.

But they don't want to admit they were wrong about men or apologize for their behavior and accusations, no. That would be asking far too much. Instead, they have turned to the same old shaming tactics they always use to get what they want.

This week Joy Reid suggested that Kamala Harris' plunge in the polls is due in large part to a 'global fascist phenomenon' led by white males. She also argues that pockets of 'black and brown men' are a part of this supposed fascist takeover.

Joy Reid completely loses it on air and is now claiming black and brown men voting for Trump are fascists



pic.twitter.com/tRp3Cyj9pN — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) October 15, 2024

The campaign to drag black voters back to the Democrat plantation continues.

Reid's comments come not long after Barack Obama (also a henpecker) tried to shame black men into voting for Harris by accusing them of bias against her because she's a woman. As 2016 taught Americans, it's foolish to blindly trust the polls and the election isn't over until it's over - That said, numerous indicators suggest that Harris does not inspire trust or optimism among most Americans.

Minority voters including black men have been loudly explaining why they don't like Harris, and her being a woman is rarely on their list of complaints.

Oh man. Black Americans are DONE with Barack Obama. Listen to black voters respond to Obama trying to shame them into voting for Kamala.



These responses are🔥🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/m0e0Weh3ub — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 14, 2024

Here's what most American voters care about according to the surveys: The failing economy and stagflation, mass immigration and open borders and foreign policy leading to WWIII. That's it. It doesn't matter if they are white, black, brown, man or woman, these are the issues that concern people the most. Electing the first black woman president is irrelevant compared to these problems.

Black male voters in particular are walking away from the political left, not because they are turning "fascist", but because they're finally waking up to the game being played with their futures.