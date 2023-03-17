USVI Lawsuit Makes Stunning Allegation: Jamie Dimon 'Knew In 2008' That Jeffrey Epstein Was Sex Trafficker

The US Virgin Islands hit back against JPMorgan's claim earlier this month that CEO Jamie Dimon had no clue that Jeffrey Epstein was breaking the law.

"Jamie Dimon knew in 2008 that his billionaire client was a sex trafficker," argued US Virgin Islands attorney Mimi Liu during a late Thursday hearing in front of Manhattan US District Judge Jed Rakoff, referring to the year Epstein was first criminally charged with sex crimes, CNBC reports.

"If Staley is a rogue employee, why isn’t Jamie Dimon?" Liu said during the hearing to discuss the bank's efforts to have the USVI lawsuit against the bank dismissed.

"Staley knew, Dimon knew, JPMorgan Chase knew," Liu continued, noting that there were several cash transfers and wire transfers made by the prolific pedophile (Epstein), including several hundreds of thousands of dollars paid to several women which should have been flagged as suspicious.

"They broke every rule to facilitate his sex trafficking in exchange for Epstein’s wealth, connections and referrals," said Liu, adding "This case was not just Jes Staley … there will be numerous documents that go far beyond his office to the executive suite."

A lawyer for JPMorgan disputed those arguments, “in particular the point about Jamie Dimon having any specific knowledge.” Dimon is not a named defendant in the suit against the bank. A spokeswoman for the bank declined to comment Friday to CNBC about the hearing. But the spokeswoman, Patricia Wexler, did say that “Jamie Dimon has no recollection of reviewing the Epstein accounts.” -CNBC

Staley, a former JPMorgan exec and former Barclays CEO - who exchanged hundreds of emails with Epstein (including about 'Disney princesses'), has denied knowledge of Epstein's illegal conduct.

In a 2008 internal JPMorgan email, an unidentified employee suggested: "I would count Epstein’s assets as a probable outflow for ’08 ($120mm or so?) as I can’t imagine it will stay (pending Dimon review)," according to a previous filing by the USVI.

Two years prior, JPMorgan's Global Corporate Security Division flagged several newspaper articles "that detail the indictment of Jeffrey Epstein in Florida on felony charges of soliciting underage prostitutes."

The Virgin Islands claims that Epstein's 15-year relationship with the bank facilitated the transportation of young women to various properties for sexual abuse.

The suit was filed three years after Epstein, who was a former friend of ex-Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, died by suicide in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on federal child sex trafficking charges. JPMorgan has said Dimon was not involved in decisions related to Epstein’s account at the bank. Last week, the bank sued Staley, its former chief of investment banking, alleging that he is legally responsible for lawsuits from the Virgin Islands and Epstein’s victims related to Epstein’s relationship with JPMorgan. The suit seeks to claw back more than $80 million in compensation Staley received. -CNBC

In their suit against Staley, a lawyer for JPMorgan said "all roads go to Mr. Staley," adding "He will be at the center of this case whether there is one or two."