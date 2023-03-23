Julie Kelly: The Death Of Dissent

Authored by Julie Kelly via AmGreatness.com,

The lead prosecutor in charge of the January 6 investigation, the largest probe in Justice Department history, just confirmed what American Greatness has reported for months: the number of criminal cases related to the Capitol protest is expected to at least double before it’s all over.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves, an advisor to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign who took over the powerful office in late 2021, sent a letter to the chief judge of the D.C. District court warning up to 1,200 more individuals could face charges.

“We expect the pace of bringing new cases will increase, in an orderly fashion, over the course of the next few months,” Graves told Beryl Howell, who ended her term as chief judge last week.

Graves’ office just surpassed 1,000 total defendants in what he renamed the “Capitol Siege” investigation—which means the final caseload might well exceed 2,000.

Graves also indicated his team would ramp up the number of felony indictments; the overwhelming majority of charges so far are low-level offenses, including the laughable “parading in the Capitol” misdemeanor. The Biden regime clearly wants to juice the numbers before the 2024 election season.

And Graves isn’t wasting any time. Eight people have been charged since March 1, including a married couple from Indiana arrested on a civil disorder felony and four misdemeanors. The D.C. federal courthouse is monopolized by January 6 hearings and trials on a daily basis; one judge announced he would retire rather than deal with January 6 cases for the next several years.

In addition to ruining the lives of thousands of Americans for mostly nonviolent participation in the events of January 6, the Justice Department is accomplishing a more sinister goal: criminalizing and silencing political dissent in America. I warned two years ago, as Attorney General Merrick Garland’s prosecutors bastardized a post-Enron law in an attempt to turn political protesters into lifelong felons, that January 6 would be used in this manner.

News of the imminent arrest of Donald Trump demonstrated the degree of the regime’s success. After NBC News reported that law enforcement agencies were preparing for unrest following the announcement of state charges against Trump in the Stormy Daniels saga, Trump responded on Truth Social. “[THE] FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK! PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” Trump wrote on March 18.

Trump followed up with a second post: “WE MUST SAVE AMERICA! PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!”

Before January 6, 2021, an American political leader who called for mass protests would not be heard as calling for violence. Trump, in fact, did not encourage his followers to behave violently. He merely—and perhaps unwisely, given the current Gestapo-like conduct of the FBI and federal prosecutors—asked his supporters to protest the unprecedented act of arresting a former president and current candidate for president.

But his social media posts were enough to cause traumatizing flashbacks among the ruling class. The easily traumatized Washington Post columnist Philip Bump weighed in immediately. “The things that made Jan. 6 dangerous were a call to action and a time and place for that action to take place [sic],” Bump tweeted on Saturday morning, conveniently omitting that Trump urged peace during his speech on January 6. “It’s not just that Trump is again demanding a response, it’s that he’s telling people when.”

Iraq War booster David Frum, partially responsible for decades of deadly violence around the globe, insisted that Trump “and his supporters proved on January 6, 2021, their readiness to use violence to defy the law.” Vox claimed Trump’s posts were an “echo of the capitol riots of January 6, 2021.” Salon writer Areeba Shaw said Trump’s “extreme rhetoric” on Truth Social “echoed similar language he used at a Washington rally shortly before the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.”

“It’s almost like he’s attempting to organize his domestic terrorists to show up and to resist him being arrested,” Representative Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) warned. Waters infamously encouraged Democrats in 2018 to “create a crowd” to publicly harass Trump Administration officials.

By Monday afternoon, in order to advance optics to support the January 6 comparison, the New York Police Department began installing steel barricades around the Manhattan criminal courthouse, the site of the expected announcement. Politico reported that Capitol Police this week planned to erect “bike-rack type fencing” around the Capitol building—because that worked so well on January 6.

Republicans, understandably, cautioned against plans to protest, not over manufactured fears that another “insurrection” would occur but legitimate fear of how any protest will be criminalized by the Biden regime.

“We don’t need to protest about the Communists Democrat’s [sic] planning to arrest Pres Trump and the political weaponization of our government and election interference,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) tweeted over the weekend. She later warned of likely infiltration by undercover agents or informants. “How many Feds/Fed assets are in place to turn protest against the political arrest of Pres Trump into violence?”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) also downplayed Trump’s calls for protests and appeared to help Trump walk back his own statements. “I don’t think people should protest this, no. And I think President Trump, if you talk to him, he doesn’t believe that, either,” McCarthy said during a Sunday press briefing. As if referring to January 6 himself, McCarthy urged “calmness” in response to Trump’s arrest.

Regardless of the disparate responses from both political sides, the clear winner here is the Biden regime, and the Justice Department in particular. The ongoing manhunt for Trump supporters is yielding victories of all sizes, not the least of which is the elimination of once-cherished rights to petition the government and redress grievances without being considered a domestic terrorist.

And if anyone thinks conditions will improve soon, just wait until this same Justice Department indicts Trump for “inciting” the events of January 6.