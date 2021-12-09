Jussie Smollett Guilty Of Faking Race-Baiting, Homophobic Attack

Three years after the "Empire" actor claimed that two Trump-voting, MAGA-hat-wearing white folk, attacked him, tied a noose around his neck, and used racist and homophobic slurs, in downtown Chicago, Jussie Smollett has been found guilty by a jury of his peers of lying to police about the robbery and hate crime he had staged against himself.

Jurors heard six days of testimony from 13 witnesses and deliberated for less than 10 hours.

“He’s dumb enough to go into Obama’s city and pretend there’s Trump supporters running around with MAGA hats? Give me a break,” defense attorney Nenye Uche told jurors in his closing arguments.

“There was no hoax,” Smollett told jurors.

“What happened to me, happened.”

They obviously didn't believe him.

As a reminder, NYPost reports that the actor was originally charged with staging a hate crime in February 2019 but in a stunning reversal, Chicago prosecutors dropped all charges against him after he agreed to forfeit a $10,000 bond and showed proof that he’d completed two days of community service.

In the backdrop of Smollett’s failed performance as a hate crime victim, scandal soon engulfed Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, who was widely criticized for the move and was later found to have made a series of unethical blunders in her handling of the case.

We look forward to hearing from VP Kamala Harris who was among the first to leverage the race-baiting angle of the hoax hate-crime, condemning what she called "an attempted modern day lynching."

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery.



This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

We also wonder if President Biden is still "with Jussie"...

What happened today to @JussieSmollett must never be tolerated in this country. We must stand up and demand that we no longer give this hate safe harbor; that homophobia and racism have no place on our streets or in our hearts. We are with you, Jussie. https://t.co/o8ilPu68CM — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 30, 2019

So what's left now?

The actor faces up to three years in jail for the crimes, but experts have said he would likely be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.

Cue the cries that 'justice was not done'...and how the 'systemic racism' is really to blame...