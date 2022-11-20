Just Kidding! CBS News Resumes Twitter Posts After 40-Hour Tantrum

It only took 40 hours for CBS News to realize what absolute morons they'd been to stop posting on Twitter over "security concerns" with the platform.

"After pausing for much of the weekend to assess the security concerns, CBS News and Stations is resuming its activity on Twitter as we continue to monitor the situation," the news organization's communications team tweeted Sunday morning.

The outlet announced on Friday that they would be pausing its activity on the social media platform "out of an abundance of caution," which was apparently no longer an issue by Sunday morning. The massive virtue signal marked perhaps the most significant organization to protest the threat of free speech at the Musk-owned social media giant - after multiple advertisers announced that they would be pausing ad spending amid the chaos of locked-out employees and fired executives.

Musk took Twitter private on Oct. 27 - firing the senior management team and appointing himself as CEO, before then firing 50% of the company. On Nov. 17, hundreds of Twitter employees resigned after Musk set a deadline for workers to agree to "extremely hardcore" working conditions.

According to Variety, CBS News was particularly concerned about the security of information on Twitter, as key personnel related to that area had departed.

The news outlet has been closely watching the situation to see if any of Twitter’s critical functions break down and whether Twitter is susceptible to hacking attacks. The mass employee exodus from Twitter — now with a headcount estimated to be less than 2,500, down from 7,500 prior to Musk’s $44 billion acquisition — has escalated fears that the platform may start to break down operationally. -Variety

The decision by CBS News comes after Musk reinstated former President Donald Trump's account following a 24-hour poll.

The responses, as expected, have been hilarious.

