Just When You Thought Illegal Immigration Couldn't Get Worse, Biden Does This...

Not intent with starting a third world war before he leaves office, Joe Biden, or whoever is running Joe Biden, is making it even easier for illegal immigrants to get into and stay in the country.

It’s one last open border hurrah before Trump takes office.

The New York Post reports “The Biden administration is quietly rushing to implement new policies that will loosen restrictions on migrants who entered the US illegally.”

The article further notes that sources indicate the action is “a parting attempt to thwart President-elect Donald Trump’s immigration crackdowns and mass deportations.”

Biden admin quietly loosening immigration policies before Trump takes office — including letting migrants skip ICE check-ins in NYC https://t.co/UwHtQ3lUQe pic.twitter.com/TGATwBqcZx — New York Post (@nypost) November 21, 2024

“The outgoing administration intends to launch an ICE Portal app starting in early December in New York City that will allow migrants to bypass in-person check-ins to their local ICE office,” the report further reveals.

So not only is the border wide open for whoever wants to walk across, now even if they are detained, they just get to skip due process and disappear into the big apple.

He’s creating more than the usual mayhem because he hates Trump.



How very “the adults are back” of him. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) November 21, 2024

What could possibly go wrong?

This is why outgoing administrations should be treated like fired employees. They should immediately have their passwords and keys revoked, they are handed a box to pack up their crap, and they are escorted from the building. — Ohms13 (@ohms133) November 21, 2024

Biden clearly isn’t in charge of anything and a bunch of far left extremists are running hog wild.

Burning the place down as he headed out the door will be Biden's legacy. — Steve 🏴‍☠️ (@SteveOreno11) November 21, 2024

How many more Americans will die because of this?

This is inarguable truth that the Democrats not only didn’t learn anything from the Laken Riley tragedy, but they also simply didn’t care. — Belbedere is here (@mrwinplaceshow) November 21, 2024

They don’t give a damn.

After watching the Laken Riley murder trial (RIP) this is the most disgraceful and disturbing thing I’ve read today. The current administration truly doesn’t care about Americans, their safety, or the pain caused by the illegal criminals invading our country. — Carey (@Americanmom74) November 21, 2024

These parting actions encapsulate Biden’s entire god awful term.

Why is this not surprising. Sabotage the whole system and the world before Trump takes office. — William douglas (@William53191104) November 21, 2024

They’re going to be progressively more destructive until the bitter end.

The most hateful, spiteful, destructive administration in our history. — גי דוד - Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) November 21, 2024

Remember the old days when the outgoing Dem staffers just trashed the WH office for the incoming Rep? Biden is starting a war and collapsing our border. The puppet master is po’d. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 21, 2024

As we earlier highlighted, Tucker Carlson described the insane Ukraine escalation as the “most evil” thing he’s ever seen.

