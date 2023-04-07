Justice Thomas Crushes Left's 'Billionaire-Funded-Trips' Impeachment Dreams

Ever since the rapist-accepting nazification of The Supreme Court during President Trump's term in office, the left has been desperate for ways to counter the trans-friendly conservative majority.

The latest cunning plan was to demand Justice Clarence Thomas be immediately impeached for - what can only be summarized as - having rich friends.

In case you missed it, the left was gleeful and cries of 'we got em this time' rang out on Twitter after:

ProPublica revealed in so-called bombshell reporting that right-wing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been taking luxury trips funded by a billionaire Republican megadonor for more than 20 years without formally disclosing them - a likely violation of federal law. The investigative outlet reported Thursday that "for more than two decades, Thomas has accepted luxury trips virtually every year" from Dallas-based real estate magnate Harlan Crow. "These trips appeared nowhere on Thomas' financial disclosures," the outlet noted. "His failure to report the flights appears to violate a law passed after Watergate that requires justices, judges, members of Congress, and federal officials to disclose most gifts, two ethics law experts said. He also should have disclosed his trips on the yacht, these experts said."

Thomas’s critics in Congress promptly seized on the report last week of the vacations, suggesting it raised the appearance of impropriety.

As The Epoch Times' Matthew Vadum reported, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) demanded that the justice be impeached, saying his actions evidenced an “almost cartoonish” level of corruption.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee’s panel on federal courts, called for an independent investigation of the justice, who has long been a target of the left.

Whitehouse and other critics also say that justices whose spouses are involved in political activism, like Thomas, whose wife, Ginni Thomas, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, is active in conservative politics, should have to recuse themselves from involvement in cases related to that activism. Despite pressure, the justice declined to recuse himself from the various challenges to the disputed 2020 presidential election that made it to the Supreme Court.

Billionaire businessman and Republican Party donor Harlan Crow, who made the gifts to Thomas, has reportedly not had any business before the Supreme Court, so any allegation of a conflict of interest rests on weak grounds.

Crow reportedly said the trips with Thomas and his wife were “no different from the hospitality that we have extended to many other dear friends.”

“Justice Thomas and Ginni never asked for any of this hospitality,” he said.

Thomas responded to the circus in a statement released by the Supreme Court’s public information office on April 7 that Harlan Crow, and his wife, Kathy Crow, have been friends with Thomas and his wife “for over twenty-five years.”

“As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than quarter century we have known them,” the justice said. “Early in my tenure at the Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable ." “I have endeavored to follow that counsel throughout my tenure, and have always sought to comply with the disclosure guidelines. "

Furthermore, as is usually the case, the leftist media (and the twitterati) were too fast to jump on this as Adam Mortara noted on Twitter, there's no there, there...

The "journalist" left and assorted Twitter folk who cannot bother to read are very very wrong regarding the issue of reporting staying at a friend's house, boat, lodge, or castle, space station, or whatever. pic.twitter.com/ZzvcPkDQhx — Adam Mortara (@AdamMortara) April 6, 2023

Specifically:

But, but, but, the left exclaimed... the rules have changed...

Assorted Twitter idiots cite new version of rules that just went into effect to support false allegations of failed reporting from years ago. Par for the course for the left. https://t.co/phyGBq8Zvw — Adam Mortara (@AdamMortara) April 6, 2023

And sure enough, Justice Thomas knew that too, and explained...

"These guidelines are now being changed, as the committee of the Judicial Conference responsible for financial disclosure for the entire federal judiciary just this past month announced new guidance ." “And, it is, of course, my intent to follow this guidance in the future,” Thomas said.

Additionally, attorney J. Christian Adams, president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), said he doubts the new ethics regulations apply to the Supreme Court.

“I think there is a fair chance they are unconstitutional,” Adams said. “The Constitution does not give Congress the power to regulate the Supreme Court’s behavior,” he said.

So having cleared all that up and silenced the impeachment-demanders, we have one simple question still: Why now? The State Security Apparatus would have known about this for years. Why is it coming out now?