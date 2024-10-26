Kamala Booed After Beyoncé Bait-N-Switch

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The Kamala Harris rally in Houston last night was billed as a Beyoncé concert. Everyone, including the media, believed the singer would perform after the announcement was made earlier in the week, but all she did was walk out and make a barely audible speech for a few minutes. Then the rally descended into complete chaos.

This is the extent of her appearance:

Beyoncé showed her support for Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign rally focused on abortion rights in Houston on Friday. https://t.co/0AX0WPM4as pic.twitter.com/BnNMlJLcB8 — ABC News (@ABC) October 26, 2024

Firstly, you can’t hear a word she’s saying.

What’s so difficult about taking a direct feed from the microphones? It seems some outlets got the feed but others didn’t. What a mess.

Secondly, 30,000 people showed up and waited in line because they believed it was a Beyoncé concert.

A million people tried to get tickets because they thought it was a Beyoncé concert.

More than 1 million have signed up for Kamala Harris's Houston rally. What to know https://t.co/r5cwv3LfTM — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) October 25, 2024

So when it wasn’t, people were pissed.

People were heckling Kamala like crazy all night…the secret service was stressed out pic.twitter.com/Dvk9zv960o — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) October 26, 2024

They were promised a Beyoncé concert. They got two minutes to hear her speak. Imagine their disappointment. pic.twitter.com/8AFYllP5Eq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 26, 2024

The rally then descended into absolute chaos as some people left, while others kicked up a fuss about Beyonce not singing.

The media spun this as Trump supporters ‘protesting’, and Harris repeated a line about showing them the way to the “smaller rally down the road,” referring to Trump’s event.

JUST IN: Kamala Harris’ rally in Houston, Texas descends into chaos as she fails to control the rally attendees.



Boos and yelling were heard at the rally as Harris failed to calm down the rowdy crowd.



It’s unclear at the moment what exactly is going on. pic.twitter.com/9RIg7QIkf5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 26, 2024

But the fact is, they weren’t Trump supporters, they were just pissed off that they’d been misled.

My friend went to the Kamala Harris rally with Beyoncé and as soon she Beyonce left people started walking out



Via Amir Odom on IG pic.twitter.com/DdzLZbG1KV — Linda Catalina (@wakeupwithlinda) October 26, 2024

Perhaps the most hilarious aspect of this was that the performance they actually got was 91 year old Willie Nelson.

They came for Beyoncé and this is what Harris gave them 🤣https://t.co/iVzu0NlNLs — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) October 26, 2024

When you think you’re going to a Beyoncé concert but end up at a country music festival with Willie Nelson pic.twitter.com/o62PsNFKQu — A🪓E (@RealDealAxelrod) October 26, 2024

They haven’t learned their lesson from last time either.

Fans of pop star Beyoncé are annoyed that a rumour was spread early in the day that she would be a surprise guest at the finale of the DNC, with some fans accusing the Democrats of being “f***ing liars.” https://t.co/57bqvylPF1 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) August 23, 2024

* * *

