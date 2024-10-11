Kamala Harris Accused Of Using Teleprompter During Supposedly 'Unscripted' Town Hall Event

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Kamala Harris is facing more accusations of phony behavior after she was apparently caught using a teleprompter at supposedly ‘impromptu’ Town Hall event.

The event, held in Las Vegas, featured a crowd of undecided Latino voters and was hosted and broadcast by the Spanish-language network Univision.

The very nature of a Town Hall is that candidates are supposed to perform in an impromptu environment and answer questions from voters without being fed lines, but apparently this was a bridge too far for Harris.

“Are you a Republican, are you a Democrat? The only question I ever ask is are you okay? And sadly we have seen over the last two weeks since Hurricane Helene…” said Kamala.

Kamala is using a teleprompter during her "town hall" with Univision lmfaopic.twitter.com/uXkqIplknG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2024

However, viewers watching the live broadcast saw a camera shot of a teleprompter placed in front of Harris, which was quickly switched off when it came into view.

Trump supporters accused Harris of reading the lines off a screen and suggested Univision quickly cut away from the shot to hide that fact.

“Kamala has a teleprompter for this “unscripted” town hall….They forgot to hide it by turning it off until it comes into plain view,” remarked Tim Young.

Kamala has a teleprompter for this "unscripted" town hall....



They forgot to hide it by turning it off until it comes into plain view. pic.twitter.com/5cRYhc2IFH — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 11, 2024

“How in the hell do you use a teleprompter at a Town Hall?” asked Anita Broaddrick. “A Town Hall is suppose to be Impromptu. Kamala is the biggest Fraud to ever run for office. It’s absolutely laughable.”

How in the hell do you use a teleprompter at a Town Hall? A Town Hall is suppose to be Impromptu.



Kamala is the biggest Fraud to ever run for office. It’s absolutely laughable. pic.twitter.com/6dTyNwpAKd — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 11, 2024

“BUSTED!!” proclaimed Charlie Kirk. “Kamala was just caught using a teleprompter at her Univision town hall! Producers panic and turn off the prompter midway through her answer. Why did Univision allow this?! This is egregious journalistic malpractice.”

BUSTED!!



Kamala was just caught using a teleprompter at her Univision town hall! Producers panic and turn off the prompter midway through her answer.



Why did Univision allow this?! This is egregious journalistic malpractice. pic.twitter.com/tH5Bh2clBx — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 11, 2024

“Univision accidentally broadcast proof that Kamala used a teleprompter at her town hall,” commented Benny Johnson. Watch them panic when they realized they were showing the prompter live on-air.”

🚨 BREAKING: Univision accidentally broadcast proof that Kamala used a teleprompter at her town hall



Watch them panic when they realized they were showing the prompter live on-air pic.twitter.com/fiUFcfN2Kx — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 11, 2024

Meanwhile, Harris was also accused of putting on another fake accent, mimicking her bizarre behavior during her appearance on Stephen Colbert’s show.

HOLY SMOKES Kamala pulls out a hispanic accent at a Univision Latino town hall:



"I hope your family is okayyy and your home is okayyyy" pic.twitter.com/x4VhbK0GuZ — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 11, 2024

Is it any wonder that Americans are increasingly seeing her as disconnected, fake and just downright weird?

