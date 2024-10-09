Kamala Harris Admits She Won't Do Anything Different From Biden

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In her first live appearance on… anything besides the debate, Kamala Harris again floundered and handed the Trump campaign a huge gift.

Harris appeared on The View, obviously expecting a completely easy ride. But somehow she even managed to look bad here too.

Harris was asked if she would change any one thing Biden had done as president, and she actually said that she couldn’t think of anything AT ALL.

“There is not a thing that comes to mind. And I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had an impact,” she answered.

But it was even worse than this sounds.

Harris was also asked “What do you think would be the biggest specific difference between your presidency and a Biden presidency?”

Harris responded, “We’re obviously two different people.”

Oh really?

She continued, “but we have a lot of shared life experiences, for example, the way we feel about our family and parents and so on, but we’re also different people. I will bring those sensibilities to how I lead.”

What?

How could you go on national tv and not expect this question and have a prepared answer? https://t.co/PwSozDBgYw — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 8, 2024

What does that even mean?

"I am the candidate of change. Also, I am not responsible for any of the horrible policies of the current administration I work for, but I was the last person in the room making the decisions and wouldn't have done anything different. Lets turn the page" — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 8, 2024

She also started waffling on about her mother AGAIN.

Ooof that was a HUGE MISSED OPPORTUNITY! WTF is wrong with her? I think she can’t think on her feet or something because this was a perfect opportunity to allow herself to expand on who she is. — Dr GRACE 🙏🏼❤️🇺🇸 (@MediumGrace) October 8, 2024

Trump’s campaign pounced on the remarks.

"If anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?"



KAMALA: "There is not a thing that comes to mind."



🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/kvS3zkMc4p — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 8, 2024

Even CNN was like, ‘why can’t she answer this question?’

CNN just ROASTED Kamala for saying she wouldn't have done anything different than Biden on The View:



"I'm surprised, frankly, that she doesn't have more to say about this...one of the main things she's been trying to establish as part of her candidacy is the idea that she would… pic.twitter.com/J5XoZu5jlm — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 8, 2024

They gave her a massive softball question, an opportunity to distance herself from the Biden disaster, and she managed to screw it up.

Congrats on giving the worst possible answer, @VP Kamala! They gave you a chance to separate yourself from the madness and you're like.. "yeah.. this devastation is my baby too!" 😂 https://t.co/27kMMEILc6 — Arbiter of Truth 💎 (@AbsentVote) October 8, 2024

Turn the page to more of the exact same woeful policies.

If everything is so great, why isn't her commercials like; "Hey, things are so great! Vote for me if you want more of the same!" https://t.co/FmH2hXPqrr — Jon-Paul LeClair (@CaptainBetty) October 8, 2024

She's committing malpractice against her own campaign.



This had better be part of a Trump campaign ad within the next 48 hours.



Afghanistan withdrawal, sky high inflation, and a wide open border. All proudly owned by Kamala Harris https://t.co/uduJR73auY — LeftHandedRighty (@AndrewFurtado3) October 8, 2024

Kamala is fully on board and responsible for everything the Biden-Harris Administration did to cause people to struggle to pay bills, the current state of the border, and the fact that the world is on the cusp of WWIII. https://t.co/H86nienYhj — Non-Dystopian/Libertarian/Composer/Lawyer/ (@Brian_MALawyer) October 8, 2024

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.