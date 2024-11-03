Kamala Harris Bans Virtual Guns In Her Own "Freedom Town" Fortnite Game

In the digital era video games are the most consumed form of entertainment by far, and gamers who spent their formative years playing the first generation Nintendo, Sega and Playstation are all now adults with careers, businesses, families and voting status. A lot of them still play.

While surveys suggest that this demographic is made up almost evenly of men and women, the reality is that most women who do play games do so casually, focusing predominantly on less intensive and non-competitive media. Meanwhile, the vast majority of competitive gamers are men. "Competitive" generally means combat games featuring combat mechanics and weapons. In other words, they are the same demographic that Democrats have been demonizing as "toxic incels" for the past ten years.

The 2024 election is perhaps the first election in which both major political parties are vying for the attention of gamers for votes. Trump has done live events with popular video game streamers and the group is increasingly leaning conservative. Let's not forget the "Gamer Gate" controversy in which gamers were attacked relentlessly by the mainstream media for pointing out that the gaming industry had been invaded by woke activists. In 2024 this agenda is thoroughly exposed but in those days the culture war was just a tiny spark.

At the time the political left denied that they were infiltrating and controlling pop media. Gamers were one of the first groups outside of the alternative media to openly challenge the political left's subversive dominance in the entertainment space.

True to form, even when Democrats court gamers for their affections the party does so with nefarious intentions. Kamala Harris in an odd campaign stunt has partnered with the company behind the popular Fortnite franchise; an online third person shooter which requires players to eliminate all their competition on a map and be the last person standing.

Harris' map, ironically labeled "Freedom Town", set the players on a mission to "squad up, go vote and fight for freedom." However, the combat game lacks one important item in Freedom Town: Guns.

That's right, Harris banned guns in her own virtual video game world. Players no longer fight competitively; rather, they scour a city covered in Kamala propaganda while they collect items like lost Harris campaign posters "scattered by the wind." Hopefully the game is a portent of the Harris campaign being scattered to the winds instead of a representation of the world to come.

If Harris is banning virtual guns in her video game, what would she do with real guns in the real world as President...?

Not surprisingly, the gaming gimmick was a complete failure. The number of players participating? A maximum of 383. To put this embarrassment in perspective, Fortnite has over 400 million registered players worldwide and the average established map has over 300,000 participants in a 24 hour period. Harris couldn't even break 400 players in 24 hours.

The amount of money put into the stunt must have been sizeable. Securing a partnership with Fortnite, paying for the programmers that created the special map, renting the server space, and the background music is a track from Megan Thee Stallion. All for nothing.

The woke movement's relentless mission to inject progressive ideology and LGBT messaging into video games has not helped to endear gamers to Democrats - It's done the opposite. A majority of these video games are now imploding, with development studios shutting down after losing hundreds of millions of dollars on AAA titles. Get woke, go broke.

Kamala Harris may end up being the ultimate get woke go broke allegory if she loses the election on November 5th. It's difficult to find a demographic (beyond childless cat ladies and Hollywood celebrities) that actually respects the candidate. Gamers have shown she's certainly not popular with them.