Is Kamala Harris Going To Make The Entire Country As Lawless As Her Hometown?

Kamala Harris is being touted as the solution to all of America’s problems. Since she didn’t do much as vice-president, and since she didn’t really accomplish much while she was in the U.S. Senate, many Americans feel like they don’t really know her too well. So a lot of them are buying into the carefully crafted image that is now being projected by the Democratic Party. But is that image accurate? Harris spent many years ascending through the ranks of the Democratic Party in California, and of course the Democratic Party has been systematically transforming that state into a hellhole.

There is a reason why millions of people have been moving out of California in recent years. But Harris isn’t just from California.

Her hometown is literally one of the worst places in the entire country…

In January 2019, Kamala Harris launched her 2020 presidential campaign in Oakland. On Friday, Kamala Harris secured enough votes to become the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee, hours after her supporters rallied in her hometown of Oakland. As some put it, “Oakland is all in for Kamala.”

The last time Oakland had a Republican mayor was in 1977.

This is a city that is completely and utterly dominated by the Democrats.

Under their rule, it has become a cesspool of drugs, homelessness, violence and theft. Here is just one example of how incredibly lawless Oakland has become…

In early July, a mob of 80 to 100 looters barged into an Oakland gas station and convenience store and stripped the business bare. According to the New York Post, the mob originated nearby at a so-called sideshow, which is essentially lawless street racing that’s become common in Oakland. It was bad enough that the store was hit by looters, but what made it worse is that the police took nine hours to respond, according to the owner.

It took nine hours for the police to show up.

Nine hours.

A few years ago, Kamala Harris was one of the politicians that was publicly calling for police budgets to be reduced.

When you do that, this is what happens.

At this point, Oakland is so lawless that it even has a “major problem” with pirates…

Oh, and pirates—yes, pirates—are a major problem in the waters around Oakland. The pirates reportedly come from the city’s myriad homeless encampments. Police have made a few arrests, but the problem now seems endemic in Oakland’s harbors.

California liberalism has transformed Oakland into one of the worst cities in North America.

And if she is given the opportunity, Kamala Harris will impose California liberalism on the whole nation.

Other cities that have been ruled by Democrats for decades are experiencing similar results.

Just look at what is happening to Seattle. One man recently ventured into downtown Seattle in the middle of the night, and the footage that he captured looks like something out of a horror show.

At one point in my life, I spent some time in the Seattle area.

I can hardly believe what has happened to that once great city.

Of course the entire country is going downhill really fast. According to a new report that was just released, shoplifting in the United States increased by 24 percent during the first half of this year…

Shoplifting increased by 24 percent in the first half of 2024, according to the Council on Criminal Justice’s mid-year report, even as other crime levels decreased. In many cases, shoplifting is seen as a “crime of necessity” for low-income Americans. As inflation continues to impact both businesses and families, shoplifting rates have surged even higher. “Shoplifting as such a widespread crime during a time of high inflation is actually quite common when you look at similar times from other countries in the past,” Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor at the University of Tennessee at Martin, told Newsweek. “The one-two punch that consumers face is not just higher prices, but also a drawback of additional financial resources they would normally qualify for because of their current employment and income outlook.”

Shoplifting was already at record levels coming into this year.

And now it has jumped another 24 percent?

That is insane.

In some of our major cities, shoplifting is wildly out of control. Recently, one reporter spoke to a woman that works at a CVS location in Washington D.C. where there is constant theft…

The Center Square spoke with a 38-year-old woman who goes by “Jones” who works at a CVS within eyeshot of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Jones told The Center Square that shoplifters take from her store daily. When Jones does see customers steal something, she doesn’t stop them. “We don’t get paid for that,” she said.

This is happening right in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol building.

When something is stolen, this woman says that employees are not even supposed to contact the police. Instead, they are just supposed to write down what was stolen on a clipboard…

She said procedure is not to notify police but to write a description of the thief and what was stolen down on a form on a clipboard. Jones’ clipboard has seemingly a hundred pages stacked, at least one for each day, many of them filled with reported incidents. By 11:15 am Thursday morning when Jones spoke with The Center Square, the store had already been stolen from four times that day, at least as far as she knew.

This is what anarchy looks like.

And the chaos in our major cities is constantly getting worse, because the Biden administration refuses to secure the border.

It is being reported that the most violent gang in Venezuela has decided to move its headquarters to a city in Mexico that is directly across the border from El Paso, Texas…

Venezuela’s most violent gang, which has already sparked chaos across the US, has moved its headquarters to the outskirts of a major American city, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. Dubbed the ‘epitome of evil’, the notorious criminal organization Tren de Aragua, or TdA as it is known by federal agents, previously operated out of an infamous South American prison so completely under gang leaders’ control that it had its own zoo, swimming pool and nightclub. But after kingpin Hector Guerrero Flores escaped last year, the mafia moved its command center to Ciudad Juarez in Mexico on the US border – directly across from El Paso, Texas, local officials told DailyMail.com.

Since the border is wide open, this new location gives this gang the perfect staging ground for conducting operations inside the United States.

In fact, this gang has already become extremely active in major cities far from the border such as Denver and New York…

A memo by the Department of Homeland Security recently revealed that the TDA members in Denver have been given a ‘green light’ to shoot or attack police officers, reported Fox News. The gang is also thought to have joined forces with other criminal networks in New York, unleashing violent schemes including brazen moped phone thefts.

According to NBC News, Joe Biden “tapped Kamala Harris to tackle the daunting issue of immigration in March 2021”.

Obviously that didn’t work out too well.

But now we are just supposed to ignore all that.

And we are just supposed to ignore the endless chaos in our major cities.

They are telling us that we should vote for Kamala Harris because she will bring “change” to America.

Based on the “change” that we have witnessed in her hometown, I don’t know why anyone would ever want that.

