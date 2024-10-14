Kamala Harris Has A Major Problem With Male Voters After Years Of Democrat Castration

It's no secret that men aren't fans of Kamala Harris - and the Democrat party is in full panic mode over it.

Photo John Locher/AP

Look no further than their recent cringe-fest commercials, Tim Walz awkwardly trying to load a shotgun with his balls, and Barack Obama lecturing black men for their lack of support.

They've even resorted to oversampling women in polls to achieve the desired result. And who could forget Hillary Clinton suggesting that women who voted for Trump only did so because their husbands pressured them.

This will be an election of the sexes, by the sexes: men dislike Kamala more than women dislike Trump



From latest NYT/Sienna poll pic.twitter.com/jw0bMQvuf7 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 9, 2024

This weekend, New York Times opinion podcaster Lulu Garcia-Navarro's reaction to JD Vance encapsulated the situation.

When asked whether expelling illegal immigrants would exacerbate the housing crisis due to a lack of construction labor, Vance suggested that "You could re-engage men to enter the labor market."

Garcia-Navarro was taken aback - clearly unable to grasp the notion that modern men would want to fill those positions.

Watch:

NYT reporter Lulu Garcia-Navarro sits in silence as JD Vance educates her on the labor force participation rate relating to illegal immigration.



Garcia-Navarro tried arguing that illegal immigrants can't be deported because America needs them for jobs.



She pointed to the… pic.twitter.com/SiNwyldSwR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 12, 2024

Breaking it down in a viral post on X is John Konrad, CEO of maritime news website gCaptain.

"Listen to her shock—her disbelief. She doesn’t get it. She thinks men wouldn’t want to work in construction, that we’d rather sit in cushy office jobs, sipping $6 lattes in front of Zoom calls," Konrad says of Garcia-Navarro.

He then lays out one of the major problems with men building things in America - red tape, which Democrats apply liberally to anything they can't directly control.

Why not build ships here? Because our shipyards are buried in OSHA regulations, HR policies, union rules—everything moves at a snail’s pace. I don’t want to build slowly with tons of paperwork and red tape—I want to BUILD. They don’t get it. They don’t see how hard it is to build in this country while making progress, earning a decent living, and having freedom. In South Korea, I had all three, but it wasn’t home. I could get a shipyard job here but I’d make half what I made in South Korea with four times the paperwork and it would take years to build one ship. No thanks. Lulu is shocked I’d give up my “thinking job.” For construction. Sure, I LOVE my job now—but I’d throw it all away to build again. To construct. It’s like the movie Office Space. My wife said it’s a “guy movie,” and she’s right. Most people think it’s just an office comedy - or think the stapler guy “won” because he’s now rich. But to guys - real men- it’s a hero’s story. The main character leaves it all behind… and ends up working construction! That’s the happy ending. Listen to her voice. Hear the contempt: “They’d work construction?” YES, I WOULD, LULU. And I wouldn’t just build condos. Turn us loose, and we’d build grand ships, towering bridges, and homes with character and strength. American men are the best builders in the world. But we’re shackled by HR, red tape, DEI, lawyers and endless regulations. All the bullshit the NYTimes constantly advocates for. We are sick of it. We are sick of the Times. We are sick of you Lulu. Sick of you telling us what we want. We want to build… and not build for ourselves but build great things for YOU. Yes YOU Lulu. Great things for women and men and children of all colors and religions and backgrounds. Big great things that advance all of us together. That’s why we look up to @elonmusk

—he’s out there building rockets and robots. ROCKETSHIPS AND ROBOTS!

Meanwhile, it isn't just men...