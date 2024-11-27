Kamala Harris Official Admits Internal Polls Had Her Losing To Trump The Entire Time

In perhaps the most direct confirmation that most pollsters suck at their jobs, senior Kamala Harris campaign adviser David Plouffe revealed that internal polling never had Harris ahead of Donald Trump despite many 'accredited' public polls showing Harris leading the former president.

"We didn’t get the breaks we needed on Election Day," said Plouffe during and appearance on the Pod Save America podcast. "I think it surprised people because there was these public polls that came out in late September, early October, showing us with leads that we never saw."

Here's where Kamala Harris advisor David Plouffe admits internal polling never showed Kamala Harris ahead of Trump in battleground states — even after spending $1 billion pic.twitter.com/AVnH2kfll7 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 27, 2024

Would Harris have had $1 billion in donations to incinerate (and end up in the red) had people known the truth?

The internal panic from the Harris campaign was unknown publicly, helping contribute to a widespread perception that the race was a toss-up. The results were the best for Republicans since 2004, with Trump winning the popular vote and sweeping every swing state. -Washington Examiner

Meanwhile, 'the polls.'

"The Harris campaign's internal polling apparently never had her ahead of Trump."



👇 pic.twitter.com/iq82an8Ro3 — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@Mark_R_Mitchell) November 27, 2024

Perhaps most notably wrong was Ann Selzer -- a famous (and now retired) pollster, who was a stunning 16 points off the actual result in Iowa, where she predicted Harris would beat Trump +3, while Trump actually beat Harris +13.

And of course, Polymarket participants had Trump solidly in the lead for the last month of the race.

What's more, internal polling didn't change much throughout the election after Harris became the Democratic nominee for president in July because Joe Biden's brain was pudding.

Harris campaign head Jen O'Malley Dillon, who was also on the podcast, along with Quentin Fulks, deputy campaign manager; and Stephanie Cutter, who oversaw messaging and communications, couldn't disagree.

"The truth is that we really thought this was a very close race; we talked about the entire time we saw it as a margin-of-error race," said Dillon.

The Harris campaign officials portrayed the race as doomed from the start, according to the Washington Examiner.

The comments section on YouTube was unkind...

"This interview was absolutely bananas. They admit zero fault. What a disaster," posted one person.

"The long and the short of it is that none of these people should ever run a national campaign ever again. The Obama era is over," said another.

There were leaks at the time saying this, but then the campaign started lying to the press and they ate it up. https://t.co/3jaf5uMa1q — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 27, 2024