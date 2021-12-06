Kamala Harris A 'Soul-Destroying Bully' Who Lacks Self-Confidence According To Former Staff

While President Biden is surrounded by DC veterans who peddle him around and and fill his teleprompter with presidential sounding scripts, Vice President Kamala Harris is quite the dysfunctional bitch according to former staffers, who describe her management style as "soul-destroying" and incompetent.

Harris finally makes it to the border in June, flanked by Symone Sanders and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

In a new report from the Washington Post just days after the departure of spokesperson and longtime aide Symone 'poor white people' Sanders, the former staffers make clear that the woman who's just one heartbeat away from the presidency is a nightmare boss who doesn't read briefings, is 'degrading' towards employees, who who has "struggled to make progress on her vice-presidential portfolio or measure up to the potential that has many pegging her as the future of the Democratic party."

For both critics and supporters, the question is not simply where Harris falls on the line between demanding and demeaning. Many worry that her inability to keep and retain staff will hobble her future ambitions. -WaPo

"One of the things we’ve said in our little text groups among each other is what is the common denominator through all this and it’s her," said former Democratic strategist Gil Duran, who quit after five months of working for Harris in 2013.

The Post interviewed 18 people connected to Harris, including current and former staffers and West Wing officials.

"It’s clear that you’re not working with somebody who is willing to do the prep and the work," said one former staffer on condition of anonymity. "With Kamala you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her own lack of confidence. So you’re constantly sort of propping up a bully and it’s not really clear why."

Now, Harris is looking for a new communications director and press secretary, and may have nobody to turn to.

"Who are the next talented people you’re going to bring in and burn through and then have (them) pretend they’re retiring for positive reasons," Duran told the Post.

Meanwhile, the damage control has been hilarious.

White House spox Jen Psaki spun the wave of staff departures as routine, saying on Thursday: "In my experience, and if you look at past precedent, it’s natural for staffers who have thrown their heart and soul into a job to be ready to move on to a new challenge after a few years," adding "And that is applicable to many of these individuals. It’s also an opportunity, as it is in any White House, to bring in new faces, new voices and new perspectives."

Sure Jen.

In July, Harris staffers began leaking, telling Politico that Harris' office was a toxic, 'abusive' environment where "people are thrown under the bus from the very top." That report followed a Feb. 2019 exposé in which over fifty current and former staffers decried her dysfunctional campaign for president. According to the staffers, "People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses and it’s an abusive environment."

"It’s not a healthy environment and people often feel mistreated. It’s not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like shit."