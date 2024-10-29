Kamala Harris Wins Nickelodeon's 'Kids Choice' Presidential Election Poll

The election has been decided, 52% Harris versus 48% Trump and Kamala cackles all the way to the Oval Office, at least, according to a long running Nickelodeon kids poll. The event has over 32,000 participants casting their virtual vote, which was open from Oct. 3-23. This might seem like desperation, but the children have spoken and the establishment media claims this is a good sign for Democrats.

Though Nickelodeon emphasized that its Kids Vote is “an informal non-scientific poll, meant for entertainment purposes only,” the media argues that election-time event has a fairly strong track record. The mock election has taken place every election year since 1988. Since that time, the poll has accurately predicted the winner of the U.S. presidential election every four years save for 2004 and 2016.

The results of the poll were officially announced Monday night during a half-hour special. Nickelodeon also partnered with The National Association of Media Literacy Educators on a guide for parents that focuses on media literacy. “Kids Pick the President” is part of the company’s “Our World” global prosocial initiative, which seeks to “inspire kids and provide them with tools to activate their individual and collective agency,” according to a press release.

It should be noted that "Media Literacy" organizations are consistently rife with far-left pro-corporate media propaganda and they are at the forefront of efforts to establish woke ideology as a cultural standard. They lobby to create a government controlled censorship structure for social media, all while demonizing contrary positions and facts as "conspiracy theory" and "dangerous speech".

It's not surprising that a company like Nickelodeon leans to the far-left and that their presidential "poll" for kids shows a Harris win. But, let's not forget what Kamala Harris actually thinks of younger people's cognitive abilities:

Maybe Harris polls well with the stupid kids? She has no biological children of her own, so we can't ask them.

The obvious argument is, of course, who cares? Why would anyone take an informal poll of children seriously? Previous accuracy of the poll is more likely due to the fact that children overhear their parents political views and then vote the way their parents would. In this sense, the poll could be considered a potential window into the common American household.

Nickelodeon admits that Harris' win is by the narrowest margin in the event's history except for Barack Obama in 2008, which is interesting. One would think the children would be so thoroughly indoctrinated that they would be voting for Harris and against Trump by the largest margin ever. That's not the case, if the results are to be believed.

While all polling has resulted in questionable data over the years (2016 being the most shocking revelation of all time on the inaccuracy of polling), the majority of data coming in for the 2024 election suggests a near certain Trump win in the electoral college. Trump leads Harris in 7 key battleground states. He is also edging towards a potential win of the majority of the popular vote.

The Nickelodeon poll wrongly predicted a loss for Trump in 2016, but the tots can't be right all the time. If the previous election in 2020 is any indication, it's true that Trump could still lose unless the margin of votes in his favor is so spectacularly high that no creative accounting is possible.