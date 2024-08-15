Kamala: The NPC Candidate

Authored by John Wilder.

“This isn’t a video game. There are no extra lives.” -Edge of Tomorrow

Kamala Harris has invented a new type of presidential candidacy – one based on being absolutely nothing. Seriously. She has stated exactly one position publicly: “No tax on tips” which is precisely the position staked out by Donald Trump two months ago. I guess we should give Kamala this one, since she’s no stranger to a variety of tips.

Kamala posted a commercial to YouTube®, I tried to reply, but just like Kamala the comments were disabled. (Memes and content mostly “as found”)

Oh, sure, Mr. Trump’s trademark is being “short on details” so that he can leverage a win, but based on 2016, what really outraged the GloboLeft is that Trump actually tried to follow through on many of his positions. One thing that Trump won’t be to voters is a surprise, but I think Kamala is so unknown as to be a surprise, and not a good one.

Kamala’s first interview question: “Describe yourself in one word.” Kamala: “Vague.” Interviewer: “Can you elaborate?” Kamala: “Possibly.”

Why?

She’s pulling what I’ll call an “Ultra-Clinton” approach to her candidacy. Back when Hillary first ran for senate in 2000, I was expecting that, finally, she’d have to address the public. There wasn’t any way, I naively thought, that she could duck the people for an entire election. I mean, without killing them.

Whoops. While Hillary did do carefully staged and vetted “listening tour” events, what she didn’t do was meet with anyone but fawning press. She successfully avoided all genuine interaction with people so she wouldn’t have to kill time. Of course, Hillary was well known to be a GloboLeft accomplice, so it wasn’t any surprise when the New York machine churned out a senate seat for her to launch an eventual presidential campaign.

Kamala Harris, though, is another matter. She is the ultimate in vapor. What, exactly, does she stand for? Apparently, no taxes on tips. But beyond that, she is a ghost.

Is she Indian or black? Yes, though my guess is that more of her ancestors owned slaves than were slaves.

I guess if she doesn’t owe reparations, nobody does.

Is she for or against illegals scurrying across the border in unending streams?

Yes. She wants to be seen as “tough on immigration” at the same time she promises to “let every illegal sitting in detention out on day one”.

Is she against inflation? You bet she is, and on day one of her administration she’ll do something (the something is not mentioned) to stop it. Why the Biden/Harris administration can’t stop it right here and now isn’t discussed and no one asks here that question, since that would be mean or something. As usual, the Bee nails it:

If honesty is the best policy, I guess Kamala’s normally uses the second-best policy.

Interviews? Trump sits down to a multi-hour open and candid conversation with Elon Musk, and sits for interview after interview. Kamala? She might sit for an interview sometime by the end of the month. Maybe. If they can keep her off the gin for that long.

And Trump’s request for three debates?

Well, there’s just one on the schedule, and that’s enough for Kamala, at least in August. Heck, in September I’m not so certain that Paperwork American Judge Juan Merchan won’t slap Trump in irons and send him to prison. Oh, sure, he’ll get out on an appeal shortly thereafter, but don’t count that possibility out. This election is a circus, and we’re far short of the finale.

They did a study of how often Kamala was drunk. The results were staggering.

But what is known is that Kamala is really attempting to appeal to a select group of voters: those who aren’t paying attention and who will vote for a candidate based on what they feel.

Kamala has no need to preen for the hard-core GloboLeftists that want to hang Trump because they don’t like his face. They’re going to show up for her even if she changes her tune to being pro-life and wants to start distributing AR-15s to every citizen. They’d vote for her, because what they believe in is based only on what the latest talking points are from the DNC. These people are Non-Player Characters (NPC) because they’re programmed by the mainstream news or by whatever the talking head night joke men tell them to believe.

What, really, is an NPC?

Since humans are social creature, there is an inherent tendency in many people to follow. In the past, this made sense. The number of people, say, a French peasant would have seen in their life was small, and they derived their beliefs by what was presented to them other people, rather than any other source.

This variety of NPC is popular in the UK, and in the United States too! Talk about diversity!

Women, especially, were subject to this effect. An example proving that was the number of war brides that American troops returned home with from Germany. I don’t have the total from Germany, but over 300,000 war brides came from Europe, many speaking little English, to the United States. These women immediately married men of the armed forces that had bombed and terrorized them for years because everyone said they were in charge now.

See? NPC.

But as family groups become fractured due to no-fault divorce and a system that gives women cash and prizes for divorcing men, and as people become uprooted chasing economic success in areas far from where they grew up, they became reliant on a different tribe: mass media.

No one is entirely immune, but some are entirely dependent on mass media for their opinions. A close-knit family, longstanding friends, family stories and novels and other idea intrusions (like this blog) serve as counter-programming to the NPC soup that many live in. The more you’re divorced from Infocancer like The View, the greater your immune system, and the less of an NPC you are.

This phrase must have tested highly with the NPC species Karenus Manageriusspeakum.

Kamala is not for you. Kamala is for the NPC.

Kamala has to appeal (or pretend to appeal) to the middle. These are the people who aren’t on the GloboLeft, and aren’t on the TradRight. They just want to grill and enjoy the sunset and consume mass media. Be aware, this how they were built – to follow. Immersive multi-media that’s fed from a screen and doesn’t require any critical thought is what they desire.

For the NPC the TV or TikTok™ is their tribal sense of purpose. Along with a lot of drugs.

How the NPC class copes.

The difficulty for Kamala is that for many of these people the last four years have been hell. Their businesses have been closed (if they own a business) and their paychecks have dwindled in the face of ever-present inflation. They’ve seen awful riots, they’ve seen this weird transgender explosion that they don’t much like, and now they notice huge numbers of people who moved into their neighborhood and don’t speak any English staring at them when they fill their gas tank. They know they’re supposed to like them, but also have a tingling sense that these aren’t refugees or immigrants. They’re becoming worried that this is an invader class.

Huh. Wrongly think. Get on board, citizen!

Kamala has to appeal to those people to win. She can’t do it on record, so the best option is to run against anything she has ever stood for, or at least pretend to run against that. She can say anything in front of any group, and will wait for the networks and search engines to run interference for her so that she can fulfill her strategy to win the White House.

How? Kamala intends to be the first NPC candidate, standing for nothing, with no real substance except a desire for power with the media as her staunchest friend and defender. Let’s get this woman some more gin!