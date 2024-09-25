Kamala Spokesman Refuses To Answer Question "Are Americans Better Off Now Than Four Years Ago?"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A spokesman for the Kamala Harris campaign repeatedly refused to answer the simple question “are Americans better off than four years ago?”

It is the same question Harris couldn’t provide a coherent response to during the debate.

During a CNN interview, Ian Sams was persistently asked to provide an answer, and skirted around the question the entire time.

Host Pamela Brown noted “the bottom line here, when you look at a metric like grocery prices, they’re up still 20 percent compared to four years ago.”

She continued, “And Harris was asked recently on the debate stage whether she thinks Americans are better off now than four years ago, and she didn’t directly answer that question. So I will ask you, does she think Americans are better off now or not?”

Sams immediately attempted to pivot the topic to blaming “the mess that we inherited when President Trump left office” and Trump’s “total mismanagement of COVID” for the poor state the economy is in.

He then went straight to the one talking point Harris’ people all go to, the idea that she will “take on corporate price gouging.”

“I’m just going to follow up on the question again,” Brown interjected, prompting Sams to state “she’s going to keep talking about her plans to bring down those grocery costs, while Donald Trump is going to explode them.”

The point is she isn’t providing ANY substance.

“I will ask the question again. Are Americans — does she think Americans are better off now than four years ago?” Brown asked for the third time.

Sams again danced around it with a word salad, insinuating that the host was focusing on “a retrospective question.”

CNN: Kamala was asked at the debate if Americans are better off now than 4 years ago, and she refused to answer. So, are they?



HARRIS INTERN @IanSams: *incoherent word salad*



CNN: You didn't answer the question.



SAMS: She has a plan to bring costs down.



CNN: But they went up… pic.twitter.com/msNaQuA9pd — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 23, 2024

Brown then noted that in a new New York Times”/Siena College poll “45 percent of voters say Trump’s policies would actually help people like them, versus just 37 percent for Harris,” adding “That’s looking at the future, not just the past here. What do you say to that, Ian?”

Sams then dismissed the polling, saying “The polls are going to kind of shift around a little bit.”

CNN: This credible New York Times/Sienna poll — 45% of voters say Trump's policies would help people like them versus just 37% for Kamala. What do you say to that?



HARRIS SPOX @IanSams: *copes and seethes* pic.twitter.com/uBqxE5rrv6 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 23, 2024

This is the same Kamala lackey who earlier this month said the campaign doesn’t have time to think about why the economy is the way it is right now with high inflation and poor job numbers when asked why Harris hasn’t fixed it during her three and a half years in office.

They cannot answer a straight question.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.