Kamala's Coronation As The De Facto Democrat Nominee Dispelled Illusions About Democracy

Authored by Andrew Korybko via substack,

Biden’s X account shared a letter that he supposedly signed on Sunday announcing that he’s dropping his re-election campaign in favor of endorsing Kamala, which led to everyone from the Soroses to Hillary throwing their support behind her, with the notable exception of Obama. The New York Times (NYT) cited people close to him though who advised “not to read too much into it” since he supposedly wants to “position himself as an impartial elder statesman above intraparty machinations”.

The circumstances surrounding Biden’s decision are super controversial since he’s supposedly isolating after falling ill with COVID for a third time despite his multiple vaccinations and had reportedly felt backstabbed by the Obama-Pelosi duopoly’s plot to turn the media and party elites against him. The NYT described Obama as the “puppet master” of this operation and Pelosi as the “main instigator”, yet that’s all now being memory-holed, as is talk about Biden’s cognitive faculties since he hasn’t (yet?) resigned.

The elite were gaslighting up to the moment that he dropped out that they supposedly didn’t know about his senility till after his disastrous debate last month, which was intended to hide the fact that the country has been ruled by a shadowy liberal-globalist network throughout his entire presidency.

Then Trump miraculously dodged an assassin’s bullet by less than in inch prior to picking JD Vance as his Vice President a few days later. This fast-moving sequence of events was detailed in these three analyses:

For all intents and purposes, two complementary coups were attempted this month.

The first one against Trump failed while the second against Biden succeeded.

The goal was to replace both parties’ candidates with figureheads chosen by their elites at each’s respective conventions instead of going with the ones who won the primaries.

This would ensure that the “uniparty” remains in power for the next four years regardless of November’s vote, though the elite’s preference is clearly for a Democrat to win.

Kamala’s coronation as the de facto Democrat nominee dispelled illusions about democracy from that party’s side, but it’s unlikely that she was supposed to play this role in the first place since the expectation was that the assassin wasn’t going to miss when he took his shot at Trump.

He was supposed to have been killed, which would have led to an open Republican convention a few days later that would have then made the Democrats’ preplanned one next month appear less abnormal.

Since Trump survived and it was obvious that his lead over Biden had become too big to rig, the decision was made to swap Biden out for Kamala instead of go through with an open Democrat convention to anoint whoever it was that the elite really wanted in his place.

Some elite dissidents might still stir trouble to try to push her out of the way, but her coronation appears to be a fait accompli at this point.

The swiftness with which all of this unfolded points to a preplanned (but partially improvised) plot.