Kamala Harris' Bizarre Marketing Campaign Appeals To The Worst In Humanity

You can tell a lot about a political candidate and their party by their marketing campaigns. Most importantly, do they explain the views of their candidate and their policies? Or, do they simply seek to manipulate voters into believing something that's not true?

The Kamala Harris campaign has actually gone one step further in the past month with a bizarre series of ads that, when examined altogether, showcase an ideological degeneracy that appeals to the worst in humanity. While Donald Trump and conservatives are often accused of being "mean" or blunt in their rhetoric, at least it's sincere and speaks to actual issues rather than subconscious desires. On the other hand, if you're looking for any kind of class in a candidate, there's none to be found among the Democrats.

Taking a page from the Edward Bernays school of advertising that taps into the grimy recesses and narcissism of the dregs of society, the marketing for Harris has been odd - It encourages dishonesty among families, relies on shaming techniques instead of critical thinking and it's often sexually charged in the ugliest way.

Some of these ads are not directly created by Harris operatives, but generally speaking most ads are approved by the candidate or political party officials before they're released.

In her most recent campaign, Harris ads attempt to sow discord among married couples, suggesting that women should hide their political views from their husbands and vote for Harris without them knowing. Or, the goal is to suggest that American men are somehow controlling their wives and coercing them into voting for Trump:

Please let some dumb liberal Karen try to give me eye contact at the voting booth so I can mouth TRUMP and flip her the bird pic.twitter.com/xEQNNZiBzf — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) October 30, 2024

In the Democrat fantasy world the only reason a woman would vote for Trump is because her husband is forcing her to. It's a rather insulting portrayal of women, but it also taps into the leftist assumption that all minorities and women are their political property. If a woman or a minority votes conservative, Democrats assert that it's because they've been brainwashed into it.

Beyond that, any man who has been married for even a short period of time is well aware of his wife's political ideals and will not be surprised how she votes. It's strange that the Harris camp is trying to portray voting as if it should be treated like an extra-marital affair. Of course, this is the kind of behavior that progressives commonly encourage women to engage in, it's just weird to see it so blatantly promoted in a campaign ad.

Then there's the efforts to shame men into voting for Harris which have clearly not gone over so well. Her support among men is dismal, even among Gen Z, and this can be attributed directly to the decade long propaganda war on masculinity perpetrated by leftists. Men remember, and they're certainly not going to vote for the same people that have called them "incels" or "rapists" or "toxic" for years.

Holy Fuck



It's like Kamala has never met a man before.



This Kamala ad is epic cringe

pic.twitter.com/jVqYfKG5R2 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) October 11, 2024

Shaming is a traditionally feminine psychological tactic. This ad gives us an example of the reality that Democrats operate from a highly estrogenated world view and they don't understand men in the slightest.

By extension, Democrats may have made an epic blunder with this grotesque ad featuring a man masturbating in bed while watching porn, only to be disrupted by a cliche Republican invading his privacy and telling him he's not allowed to punish his porpoise anymore.

Latest "White Dudes For Harris" ad.



Seriously. You can't make this 💩 up.

They're trying to alienate both men and women.#Kamala Harris isn't a Presidential candidate. She's a prank, played upon an entire nation, by an establishment that mocks the concept of decency itself. pic.twitter.com/ixcaHp7rKv — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) October 27, 2024

The ad itself is far creepier than the Republican it tried to lampoon, insinuating that masturbation is on the ballot and that this is something the average male voter should be focused on. For progressives, everything is about sex. A root obsession of narcissists, sexual gratification is a core value for them and sexual identity a proxy making up for a lack of any legitimate personality.

Furthermore, the conservative efforts against pornography are specifically aimed at enforcing age limits online so that children don't have access (a pervasive problem in the digital era). It's a reasonable position, but Democrats desperately want kids to have access to sexual content for some reason.

Sticking with the theme of sexual gratification, let's not forget this little gem of an ad which features a black man trying to match with women on a fake dating show, only to be denied by all of them because he says he's not voting. The message? Vote for Harris or you won't get laid.

New Harris/Walz ad tells black men that women will reject them if they don’t vote. Memorable and works as an appeal to self-interest. pic.twitter.com/9EKlOEIEU2 — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) October 19, 2024

The marketing is also aimed at women, much like the voting in secret ad, teaching them to treat men like the enemy unless those men vote Democrat. There are dozens of other ads like this beyond those listed here, with a host of Dem candidates following Kamala's lead. This is truly the dark side of political content, reducing voters down to their most base animal instincts and avoiding any mention of actual policy.

To be sure, Democrats understand the mentality of their core supporters well, but these ads would not appeal to anyone outside of the most rabid leftist activists. For posterity, the Harris marketing campaign should be studied as a window into the progressive mind; future generations should be dissecting this material for decades to come as an example of one of the most unsettling chapters in American political history.