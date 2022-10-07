Kanye Accuses Kushner Of Sabotaging Trump

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

During his interview with Tucker Carlson last night, Kanye West savaged the Kushner family, accusing former White House advisor Jared Kushner of sabotaging Trump.

“After talking to them, and really sitting with Jared and sitting with Josh and finding out other pieces of information, I was like wow, these guys might have really been holding Trump back,” said Kanye.

Kanye also claimed that Jared Kushner and his brother Josh only arranged the Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab countries to “make money.”

During the interview, West appeared to be somewhat nervous about the subject, at one point asking Carlson, “All these things with Israel … I just think it was to make money. Is that too heavy-handed to put in this platform?”

“I just think that that’s what they’re about, making money, I don’t think they have the ability to make anything on their own, I think they were born into money,” West said.

“For me as a maverick and a talent and a person that has been beaten, kicked, lost everything, said to have lost my mind… It’s a weird thing. A person who has built something from nothing when I sit across the table from Josh Kushner and he feels so entitled to that idea and this person has never brought anything of value other than being a good venture capitalist, I have a major issue with that. It makes me feel like they weren’t serving my boy Trump the way we could have.”

Kanye West on the Kushner family: “They are all about making money, I don’t think they have the ability to make anything on their own, they were born into money” pic.twitter.com/Va3BgzJhkw — A Very Serious Place (@SeriousPIace) October 7, 2022

As Chris Menahan notes, “Though West didn’t know the minutia of Kushner’s dealings, his suspicions were entirely correct. Kushner sought $100 million in kickbacks from Israel after securing them $38 billion in foreign aid from the US.”

“The Abraham Accords consisted of bribing Arab kings to normalize relations with Israel by offering them billions of US taxpayer dollars and high-tech weaponry to oppress their own populations.”

The rapper also separately attacked Kushner’s brother, Josh Kushner, for investing in Kim Kardashian’s underwear line without his knowledge.

“FUCK JOSH KUSHNER,” wrote Kanye in an Instagram post.

“WHAT IF I HAD 10% OF KARLIE KLOSS UNDERWEAR LINE WITHOUT YOU KNOWING,” West wrote, adding, “AND YOU ONLY HAD 5%.”

In the same post, Kanye also said, “JARED WAS HOLDING TRUMP BACK.”

The latter message is a sentiment held by many Trump supporters, namely that Jared Kushner was a globalist plant within the administration.

As we previously highlighted, Jared Kushner recently criticized Ron DeSantis over the Florida Governor’s migrant flights to to Martha’s Vineyard, claiming he was ‘troubled’ by the situation.

“I personally watch what’s happening, and it’s very hard to see at the southern border, I also—we have to remember that these are human beings, they’re people, so seeing them being used as political pawns one way or the other is very troubling to me,” said Kushner.

However, he didn’t have much criticism for Joe Biden for using migrants as political pawns to flood America, 4.9 million of whom have crossed the border since he came to power, paving the way for demographic changes that will permanently alter the country.

Jared Kushner criticizes Desantis’s flight of migrants to MV: “We have to remember that these are human beings, they’re people, so seeing them being used as political pawns is very troubling to me.” pic.twitter.com/zVCWxMUeES — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 22, 2022

