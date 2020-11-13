Kayleigh McEnany Says Trump Expects To Serve Second Term

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has earned even more scorn from her MSM reporter-adversaries over the past couple of days for sharing poll-watcher affidavits calling into question the results in Michigan and other swing states that broke away from the Dems' "blue wall" back in 2016.

TRUMP BELIEVES HE WILL HAVE SECOND TERM, MCENANY SAYS

Now, after Peter Navarro said earlier that he's operating on the assumption that there will be a second term for President Trump, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed in comments to the press on Friday morning that President Trump is operating under the assumption that he's headed for a second term.

"We are moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term...we think he won that election," Navarro said earlier, adding that any "speculation" about what Joe Biden might do is moot at this point.

A few days ago, Secretary of State Pompeo appeared to crack a joke about a second Trump term, which infuriated the media.

According to the press, contesting the vote count isn't the only strategy for staying in the White House currently under consideration. Trump has reportedly floated the idea of Republican legislatures intervening to pick pro-Trump electors in a handful of key states to deliver him the election in the Electoral College.

Still, that story, by the NYT's Maggie Haberman, one of Trump's most-hated journos, claimed that Trump "knows it's over" and that "there is no grand strategy at play". She also claimed that by sticking with the narrative of victory, Trump is trying to galvanize his supporters for "whatever comes next".

Some have suggested that the GOP is going along with Trump to ensure that the base comes out to vote in a pair of special elections in January where two GOP senators are facing reelection in Georgia, typically a red state that has seen reams of out-of-state money flow in thanks to Stacy Abrams.

Meanwhile, as a "next step", the NYT claims that Trump plans to seriously discuss running again in 2024.

We thought he was going to launch his own digital media company to compete with Fox?

Seems like every day it's a new story as the press continues to aimlessly speculate about Trump's future.