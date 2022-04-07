Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed To Supreme Court

After weeks of private meetings and days of public testimony, Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to the US Supreme Court on Thursday, becoming the first black woman to join the panel, just as President Joe Biden promised.

Jackson, who currently serves on the US court of appeals for the DC Circuit, will become the 116th Supreme Court Justice in US History after Justice Stephen Breyer retires in a few months.

In a 53-47 vote, the 51-year-old federal judge whose record of going soft on pedophiles secured the backing of all 50 Senate Democrats, and three Republicans - Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney - the latter of whom rejected Brown's appointment to the federal circuit, only to change his opinion after the pedophile malarkey came out.

1) Senate confirm Jackson for SCOTUS



The vote: 53-47



All Democrats voted yes.



3 GOP yeas:



Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Mitt Romney (R-UT).



Murkowski and Collins previously voted to confirm Jackson. Romney had not. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 7, 2022

Shortly before the final vote, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced she was a "yes" on Jackson, marking the 50th Democrat to get on board.

"Judge Jackson brings to the bench a wealth of knowledge, more trial court experience than all other current supreme court justices combined, a commitment to respect precedent, and a proven independent, pragmatic approach to judicial decisions," said Sinema.

As Bloomberg notes, "President Joe Biden watched the vote with Jackson, his first Supreme Court pick, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House. Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the vote and her husband, Doug Emhoff watched from the gallery. Jackson, a Harvard Law School graduate and former public defender who the Senate confirmed last year to the powerful U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, will join the high court when Justice Stephen Breyer retires in June or July. She will be the court’s 116th justice, its sixth woman and the eighth justice who isn’t a white male."

Jackson won't be sworn in immediately, as Justice Stephen Breyer will need to first retire sometime this summer.