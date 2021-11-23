Kevin Spacey Ordered To Pay $31 Million To 'House Of Cards' Producer Over Sexual Harassment Scandal

Actor Kevin Spacey - who now makes creepy holiday videos after his career was derailed by several sexual assault accusers (three of whom have died) - was ordered to pay "House of Cards" producer MRC nearly $31 million after an arbitrator found that he breached his contract by violating the company's policy against sexual harassment, according to the Wall Street Journal.

MRC was awarded $29.5 million in damages and $1.4 million in attorney's fees - a ruling made in October 2020 which survived an appeal by Spacey.

"The safety of our employees, sets and work environments is of paramount importance to MRC and why we set out to push for accountability," said the production company in a Monday statement after filing papers in a LA court to confirm the award.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Kevin Spacey sit on thrones at Buckingham Palace

In 2017 Spacey was accused of sexually assaulting underage boys and production staff - causing the company to sever ties with the actor who starred as Frank Underwood in the Netflix series "House of Cards." The controversy caused the show to kill off Spacey's character and delay the release of season 6, which was shortened to eight episodes from 13 before the show was canceled.

MRC filed for arbitration in early 2019, to which Spacey filed a counterclaim which asserted that he was still owed money under his "pay or play" agreement.

After spending eight days considering the evidence in February 2020, the arbitrator ruled against Spacey in a 46-page ruling.

Spacey accuser Ari Behn died by an apparent suicide on Christmas day in 2019, the day after Spacey released a video entitled "KTWK (Kill Them With Kindness).

I know what youre thinking. Can he be serious? Im dead serious, Spacey says in the video as he looks straight at the camerasimilar to how his character would break the fourth wall and speak to the viewers in House of Cards. The next time someone does something you dont like, you can go on the attack, but you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected, said the Oscar winner. You can kill them with kindness.

As reported by Fox, Spacey never responded to Behns allegation of misconduct.

Behn, who worked as an author and playwright, told the BBC in 2017 that Spacey made an untoward advance at the Nobel Peace Prize event.

Behn's suicide sparked a wave of social media reaction noting some very odd coincidences...