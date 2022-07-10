Knives Out: WaPo, NYT Go For Biden Blood In Scathing Moment Of Honesty

Over the past month or so, mainstream media has overtly abandoned President Biden - the man they relentlessly shilled for during the 2020 election as the establishment went to extreme measures to unseat Donald Trump.

After months of gentile distancing, the media's come-to-Jesus finally happened after the White House 'botched' the response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. CNN published an article last Wednesday titled: "After string of Supreme Court setbacks, Democrats wonder whether Biden White House is capable of urgency moment demands."

"Top Democrats complain the President isn't acting with -- or perhaps is even capable of -- the urgency the moment demands ," reads the piece.

Ouch!

"Rudderless, aimless and hopeless" is how one member of Congress described the White House. Two dozen leading Democratic politicians and operatives, as well as several within the West Wing, tell CNN they feel this goes deeper than questions of ideology and posture. Instead, they say, it gets to questions of basic management. -CNN

Fast forward to Saturday, and both the New York Times and the Washington Post have taken serious shots at Biden.

The Post built on CNN's article - slamming the White House's "struggle to respond" to the abortion ruling, writing that "Many Democrats were dismayed by his slow-footed response."

For many Democrats, however, it was too little and too late — just one more example over the two weeks in which Biden and his team struggled to come up with a muscular plan of action on abortion rights, even though the Supreme Court ruling had been presaged two months earlier with the leak of a draft opinion. -WaPo

The New York Times straight-up suggested Biden is too old to govern - writing that his team 'delayed his Middle East trip so the 79-year-old president would have more time to rest' following last month's Europe/NATO meetings.

Some excerpts:

"managing the schedule of the oldest president in American history presents distinct challenges."

"Polls show many Americans consider Mr. Biden too old, and some Democratic strategists do not think he should run again."

"They acknowledged Mr. Biden looks older than just a few years ago..."

"His energy level, while impressive for a man of his age, is not what it was, and some aides quietly watch out for him. He often shuffles when he walks, and aides worry he will trip on a wire. He stumbles over words during public events, and they hold their breath to see if he makes it to the end without a gaffe."

"His speeches can be flat and listless. He sometimes loses his train of thought, has trouble summoning names or appears momentarily confused. More than once, he has promoted Vice President Kamala Harris, calling her “President Harris.”"

Shame on the media for letting this man hide in his basement during the 2020 election. He never had the mental or physical stamina for the job. https://t.co/xLICrqjHbU — Lisa Boothe 🇺🇸 (@LisaMarieBoothe) July 10, 2022

Biden doesn't work nights or weekends. His staff limits his schedule. His aides worry he'll trip or fall over. And he looks old. You couldn't talk about this stuff two years ago. Now it's literally on page A1 of the Sunday New York Times. Or will be tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/r3lgAsusWe — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 9, 2022

In short, the knives are out...

Like @jimgeraghty said, the right people are allowed to talk about his age and mental fitness now. pic.twitter.com/FOg7e7aEFP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 9, 2022

Sure, the Post and The Atlantic have also run recent op-eds suggesting we "Give Biden a Break" and "Leave Joe Biden Alone," but they boil down to 'sure, things are bad, but they aren't Biden's fault.'

And as some have noticed, the same group that went to extraordinary lengths to deem President Trump mentally unfit are dead silent about Biden.

Biden requires diagnosis by experts, but The Team has been radio silent for two years. Where’s Bandy X Lee? Still gathering signatures? pic.twitter.com/oFpjC4hekk — Quiet Rando (@dcsoult) July 9, 2022

One has to wonder if the media is simply trying to get ahead of a disastrous run for reelection in 2024, or if they're getting ready for GOP-led investigations into Hunter and crew if the Republicans take back Congress in this year's midterm elections.

What say you?