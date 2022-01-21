Kyle Rittenhouse Demands Prosecutors Return Gun He Used In Kenosha Shootings

Through his lawyer Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse has said that he doesn't want the AR-15 he used to kill two people during the 2020 riots in Kenosha to end up "on a mantle". He also doesn't want it to remain in the hands of the prosecutors who tried to convict him.

This week, Richards filed a motion demanding the return of Rittenhouse's gun and some other property - including an iPhone, ammunition, clothing, a face mask and "a $1 bill" - in accordance with Wisconsin law, which requires a former defendant's to officially request that personal property taken by the state as evidence be returned.

The case against Rittenhouse ended on Nov. 19 with him being acquitted on all six counts that he was facing. But his rifle was held by the state because it was being used as evidence in the prosecution of Dominick Black, a friend who purchased the gun on Rittenhouse’s behalf in April 2020. Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the shootings. Black was charged with two felonies for delivering a weapon to a minor, causing death, but he has reached a plea deal with prosecutors allowing him to avoid jail time.

Rittenhouse isn't requesting the return of the weapon so he can keep it for himself. He has repeatedly said that he wants the weapon returned so that he can see to it that it is destroyed.

A spokesman for the Rittenhouse family said the following to the AP: "At the end of the day, two people did lose their lives, period. That weapon was involved in that. That weapon doesn’t belong on a mantle. It doesn't belong in a museum. It belongs where Kyle wants it, and Kyle wants it destroyed...There's plenty of people out there who would like to hold these items up, on both sides. That's nothing Kyle's interested in."

Rittenhouse's attorney has said that he previously asked Kenosha County assistant DA Thomas Binger and Jim Kraus to OK the release of Rittenhouse's property, but it "has not yet occurred".

And Rittenhouse himself said during an appearance on Charlie Kirk's podcast that he wanted the gun destroyed. "We don’t want anything to do with that," he said. He also recounted being disturbed by ADA Binger's decision to bring the rifle out during the trial and point it at people in the room.

"...that's gun safety 101. Loaded or unloaded, treat a gun like it's loaded," Rittenhouse said.