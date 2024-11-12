Lame Duck Commander-in-Chief Suggests Bodily Harm To Journalist Asking Tough Question

Earlier in the day Tuesday Biden's special envoy to the Middle East Amos Hochstein told reporters that he is working diligently on achieving a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. He expressed that this could be achieved soon and that the White House believes that "there is a shot" to secure a peace deal.

However, within hours after, President Biden contradicted him - in so many words - by shooting back angrily at a journalist who asked whether a deal related to Gaza or Lebanon is realistically achievable by the end of his term. The moment, which apparently Biden thought was not being filmed 'live' while sitting in the Oval Office is illustrative of just how "serious" Biden is about Middle East peace (...not very serious, considering his answer below).

Israeli White House correspondent for Israel's Channel 13 news Neria Kraus asked simply, "Do you think you can get a hostage deal by the end of your term?" His "joking" response was to essentially threaten her with bodily harm. This tells us everything we need to know about what Biden hopes to achieve during the rest of his lame-duck session. America's hostile and senile Commander-in-Chief is on full display here in this somewhat disturbing clip captured Tuesday...

Reporter: “Do you think you can get a hostage deal by the end of your term?”



Biden: “Do you think that you can get hit in the head by the camera behind you?”pic.twitter.com/rxhrQ8LQTK — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 12, 2024

The answer to the below is: Umm No...