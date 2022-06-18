Colbert Crew Arrested At US Capitol

A production team from "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" was arrested on Thursday night at the US Capitol and charged with unlawful entry, according to The Wrap.

The group, which included Robert Smigel, the voice of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, had reportedly overstayed their welcome after having been told to leave after filming a pre-authorized segment earlier in the day.

"Responding officers observed seven individuals, unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway," the US Capitol police told Fox News. "The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day."

According to Republicans on the House Juduciary Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff's "cronies" snuck in "Stephen Colbert's staffers" and allowed them "unauthorized reconnaissance tours of Republican offices..."

🚨 #BREAKING: On the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in, @RepAdamSchiff's cronies sneak in Stephen Colbert's staffers and provide unauthorized reconnaissance tours of Republican offices throughout Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/XHbLdGKRka — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) June 18, 2022

Among the group that was arrested were Smigel, Jake Plunkett, Allison Martinez, Tyrone Dean, Stephen Romond, Nicoletta Green, Brendan Hurley, Josh Comers and David Feldman, Fox News reported, citing an unnamed senior House source. The reason for the discrepancy between the seven individuals referenced by the police and the nine named in the Fox News report was unclear. The group was taking pictures and video around the offices of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, and Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert from Colorado. The group was arrested near Boebert’s office and released overnight. -The Wrap

In a statement, CBS said that "The Late Show" was attempting to record a segment with Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

Capitol Police said the investigation remained active and more criminal charges could result after they consult with the US Attorney.

On Thursday night, Fox News' Tucker Carlson joked that the Colbert staffers "committed insurrection," adding "Adam Schiff gave producers from CBS access to the Capitol. And then the group remained in the Longworth House Office Building after hours."

"It is likely that some members of Stephen Colbert's team will be held in solitary confinement for a year and a half without being charged" Carlson asked, rhetorically. "Because this is an insurrection. Joking aside, how could they not be held? – The precedent is in place."