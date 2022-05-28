Law-Abiding West Virginian Woman With Concealed Firearm Stops A Mass Shooting

Instead of waiting for the police to arrive, a woman with a concealed carry license in West Virginia acted fast to stop a crazed man with an AR-15-style rifle who was about to kill dozens of people at a graduation party.

"Instead of running from the threat, she engaged with the threat and saved several lives last night," Charleston Police Department Chief of Detectives Tony Hazelett told local news WCHSTV.

The incident occurred Wednesday when Dennis Butler,37, was angered by a group of people hosting a graduation party who told him to slow down through an apartment complex in Charleston. He returned 30 minutes later, parked his vehicle, jumped in the backseat, and discharged his weapon toward the group of 30-40 people.

Unbeknownst to the shooter, a law-abiding citizen with a CCW was within the group and quickly drew her weapon and engaged Bulter with direct fire, fatally wounding him.

"There was a graduation party, a party with kids," Hazelett said at a press conference. "So obviously somebody just graduated high school and another birthday party. We could have had a casualty shooting there." He estimated between 30 to 40 people attended the parties.

🚨 SHOOTING UPDATE

CPD says the man who was shot last night at Renaissance Circle has died, and his name is Dennis Butler

Before the shooting, he allegedly pulled an AR-15-style rife at a birthday/graduation

CPD tells us a person at the party shot and killed Butler@wchs8fox11 — Danielle Dindak (@danielledindak) May 26, 2022

There were no injuries reported besides the gunman. Police have yet to release the woman's name, though they said she's not part of law enforcement and is just an average law-abiding citizen.

Charleston police discuss the incident.

So a good woman with a gun prevents a bad person with evil intentions and an extensive criminal record from committing a mass shooting. Should society consider her a hero for saving the lives of dozens of people?