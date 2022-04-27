Leaked Audio From Twitter Execs Reveals Scramble To Cope With Musk Takeover

Leaked audio from a Monday Twitter staff meeting reveal how executives are trying to get a handle on Elon Musk's purchase of the platform - particularly, how they will reconcile Musk's 'free speech absolutism' (which 'matches the law'), and existing content moderation policies which they use to silence conservatives in the name of 'public health.'

In a 45 minute recording of a company-wide call obtained by Project Veritas, board member Bret Taylor, CEO Parag Agrawal, and Chief Marketing Officer and Head of People Leslie Berland discuss the direction of the company.

"Elon made it clear in public that a large part of the reason he bought the platform was because of our moderation policies and disagreements in how we deal with health," said Berland in the leaked recording. "This puts Twitter service and Trust and Safety as well as anybody who cares about health on the platform in a very difficult position."