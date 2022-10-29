Leaked FBI Pamphlet Lists 'Misinformation' And 'Disinformation' As 'Election Crimes'

An FBI "2022 Midterm Elections Social Media Analysis Cheat Sheet" leaked to Project Veritas by an agency whistleblower lists misinformation and disinformation as 'election crimes.'

The 'crimes' are are defined as;

"DISINFORMATION" - False or inaccurate information intended to mislead others. Disinformation campaigns on social media are used to deliberately confuse, trick, or upset the public.

"MISINFORMATION" - False or misleading information spread mistakenly or unintentionally.

Does a Hillary Clinton-approved media blitz disinformation campaign to smear her political opponent as a Russian asset count?

What about "MSM censorship campaigns to suppress damaging information about a candidate" such as Hunter Biden's laptop?

More via Project Veritas;

Recently, the Biden administration attempted to create the “Disinformation Governance Board” under the Department of Homeland Security. After severe pushback from the public due to free speech concerns, the federal government pulled the plug on this idea.

In another section of the leaked document labelled “Things to Consider,” the FBI reminded its agents that the First Amendment and Fourth Amendment exist. Both amendments are in the Bill of Rights and protect Americans’ rights to free speech and against “unreasonable” searches or seizures.

The Bureau also flagged the potential for “Voter/Ballot Fraud” in this election, an activity that some have attempted to rule out as a threat to the American electoral system.