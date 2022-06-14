Leaked Internal Messages Show Twitter Employees Debating Whether To Ban Libs Of TikTok

In April, Twitter account Libs of TikTok - which aggregates videos posted on TikTok by deranged leftists - was doxxed by the Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz. The doxxing notably backfired, as the account's followers nearly doubled in one week.

While LoTT initially gained fame posting clips of unhinged school teachers and other leftists, lately the account has been featuring children exposed to drag shows.

This is from a “family-friendly all ages” drag and pride event in Austin, TX today.



🎥 @TaylerUSA pic.twitter.com/7fBzrHiOTO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 12, 2022

A San Francisco middle school brought a drag queen named “Nicole Jizz” to perform for students today. He deleted the video but not before I saved it. https://t.co/X4QrxH5I8L — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 8, 2022

On Monday, Libs of TikTok announced in a blog post that they had obtained leaked chats between Twitter employees discussing whether to ban her.

Via Libs of TikTok (emphasis ours),

Conservative Twitter accounts are dropping like flies. Just today, Allie Stuckey was locked out for “hateful conduct.” Her crime? She criticized Fox News for celebrating a child’s gender transition. There was nothing hateful about her tweet. She wasn’t harassing anyone. She certainly didn’t call for violence. She merely dissented.

That’s all it takes.

Project Veritas recently exposed Twitter’s bias with undercover video of an employee admitting they censor conservatives. But we really didn’t need hidden camera footage. Their bias is blatant. It’d take effort to not see it.

We’ve experienced our share of it firsthand. It started in April when we got two back-to-back suspensions. Following those suspensions, the Left was emboldened. Knowing I wanted to remain anonymous, they went on a mission to expose me in the hopes of intimidating me into silence. This culminated with my being doxxed by Taylor Lorenz at the Washington Post.

Instagram got on the censorship wagon as well. They “mistakenly” disabled our account and reinstated it after realizing their “error.” Linktree suspended us, too.

We received our third Twitter suspension just last week for posting fliers of pride events. I had created a “mega drag thread” which documented the sharp rise in drag events for kids. It’s a disturbing trend; the Left has become obsessed with ensuring your 4-year-old has access to men dressed as women while dancing provocatively for cash. The fact that I was noticing—and drawing attention to how widespread this trend really is—seemed to trigger the Left. Big accounts on Twitter started calling for my suspension while labeling me a “domestic terrorist.”

The below Slack conversation between Twitter employees occurred today against this backdrop, and echoes some of the charges leveled at us by far left activists. It was shared with us by a Twitter employee, who wishes to remain anonymous. We verified the names and images of the employees before we obscured them.