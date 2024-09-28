Leaked Police Memo Warns Of "Explosion In Migrant Prostitution" Networks Across America 

As 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris visited the southern border for a photo-op on Friday, alarming new revelations also emerged showing that far-left Democrats in the White House rolled out the red carpet to 650,000 migrants with criminal records. This has already fueled chaos nationwide, including a new report of an "explosion in migrant prostitution" networks across America .

A newly leaked law enforcement document obtained by New York Post journalists shows that the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua has exploited desperate migrant women into sex trafficking networks across eight states.

At least eight states have seen an explosion in migrant prostitution since the gang laid down roots in the US, with authorities in Texas, Nevada, Illinois, California, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and New York now fighting to curtail the sex trade, the memo shows. -NYPost

The Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua has been linked to sex trafficking in eight states including New York. Source: New York Post

In New York City, police sources told the NYPost that Tren de Aragua gangsters are recruiting their members and victims straight out of city-run migrant shelters.

In the Big Apple, Tren de Aragua is trying to recruit foot soldiers to force women into sex trafficking — in the hopes that it will become a main source of income for the gang, according to the leaked memo. -NYPost

The gang allegedly recruits members and victims from city migrant shelters. Source: New York Post

The memo was circulated to federal and local law enforcement agencies nationwide. It said, "For some women, the debt is almost impossible to pay off due to penalty fees added by TdA members as punishment."

A separate leaked memo from the US Army, first reported by investigative reporter James O'Keefe, shows there are an estimated 5,000 Tren de Aragua gangsters, many of them armed, running amok nationwide.

Since January 2021, the Biden-Harris-Mayorkas trio destroyed whatever border security the Trump administration built and facilitated the greatest migrant invasion this nation has ever seen, flooding cities and counties with millions of unvetted migrants, some of which have been confirmed as criminals and terrorists.

Also on Friday, a damning revelation from Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX); US Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) revealed that over 650,000 migrants with criminal histories were let loose in the United States between 'mid-May 2023 through the end of July 2024.'

As of July 21, 2024, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE’s national docket—13,099 criminally convicted MURDERS!



Furthermore, there are reports of human trafficking labor mule networks of migrants by staffing companies from Charleroi, Pennsylvania to Springfield, Ohio to Colorado.

VP Harris said the quiet part out loud yesterday.

🚨 WTF? Kamala Harris at the border literally ENCOURAGING people to come over illegally



She just promised them all a pathway to citizenship.



She’s NOT interested in securing the border. She’s hellbent on importing more voters. pic.twitter.com/wJfxUaF79b — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 28, 2024

Weeks ago, Nancy Pelosi also said the quiet part out loud.

Nancy Pelosi states that the goal of the Democrat party is to convert undocumented immigrants (illegals) into documented immigrants:

Bill Maher: "The CA lawmakers giving government assistance to undocumented immigrants to buy houses.

The ten-plus million migrants that Biden-Harris administration dumped into neighborhoods across the country will only result in continued chaos.

Maybe it's time for folks to avoid these 'sanctuary zones'...

At the expense of national security and the safety of all Americans, Democrats imported third-world criminals into the first world for what appears to be a new voting class. What if their plan is more sinister than just votes?