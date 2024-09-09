Leaked US Army Documents: Thousands Of Violent Venezuelan Prison Gang Members Run Amok Across America

Investigative reporter James O'Keefe published unclassified information from the US Army North Division on X, revealing that the Venezuelan prison gang wreaking havoc across the northern Denver suburb of Aurora has become a nationwide crisis. Law-abiding Americans will soon feel the growing consequences of the Biden-Harris administration's failed open southern border policies (recall what's happening in Springfield, Ohio) of importing the third world into the first world.

"O'Keefe Media Group has obtained Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) from the US Army of the North Division, highlighting the growing presence of one of Venezuela's largest criminal organizations in the US. The document states that Tren de Aragua "has established a presence in Brooklyn, Bronx, and Williamsburg, NY, "with "approximately 400 TdA members" living in these cities. The CUI also warns that TdA members in Denver "have been given a 'green light' to fire on or attack law enforcement," with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in New York receiving a similar report. The document details how the criminal organization is using advanced technology and surveillance, heightening the danger to US military personnel and law enforcement. It states, "Coordinated efforts between local, state, federal law enforcement, and the military are crucial" to protect against these expanding threats. With National Guardsmen recently seen in subway stations across New York City, the situation is escalating as Venezuelan gang members, linked to the TdA, have been involved in violent incidents, including an attack on a Colorado apartment complex in late August.

LEAKED: U.S. Army CUI Documents Reveal Expanding Threat of Venezuelan Criminal Organization ‘Tren de Aragua’ Across NYC and Denver@OKeefeMedia has obtained Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) from the U.S. Army of the North Division, highlighting the growing presence of… pic.twitter.com/nX4hLKpllS — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 6, 2024

Since January 2021, the Biden-Harris-Mayorkas trio destroyed whatever border security the Trump administration built and facilitated the greatest migrant invasion this nation has ever seen, flooding cities and counties with millions of unvetted migrants, some of which have been confirmed as criminals and terrorists.

The breadth and depth of the continuing damage are only beginning to be realized as once-peaceful neighborhoods across the US, from New York City to Chicago to Denver to some West Coast cities, are plagued with migrant crime. Some municipalities are being overrun by illegal aliens as local resources are quickly dwindling.

A particularly alarming issue has been that the Permian Basin, America's top oil-producing region, is now under threat from migrant gangs. This indicates that the nation's critical energy infrastructure is at risk.

It's Spreading: America's Top Oil Field Terrorized By Armed Venezuelan Gangs https://t.co/F5Dk2leCob — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 5, 2024

Armed Venezuelan Prison Gang In Denver Highlights Map Of US Sanctuary Zones To Avoid Amid Migrant Crisis https://t.co/EzR9xqGDTp — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 3, 2024

OPEN BORDER: The Border Czar failed because she was told illegals don’t commit crimes - she was very wrong. pic.twitter.com/zqHO6dHetL — @amuse (@amuse) September 7, 2024

What Border Czar Harris has created is an epic disaster of armed third-world prison gangs from Denver to New York terrorizing law-abiding Americans - this is the change Democrats promised. All this to get votes?

The Kamala Harris administration just admitted Venezuela’s prison and gang population. Now Venezuela crime is dropping like a rock. We have imported MILLIONS of criminals that are killing Americans so Democrats can get their votes — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 6, 2024

Biden/Harris sent an airplane to go pick up these gang members from Venezuela and bring them to your communities.



Don't forget that you are paying their living expenses and now their legal bills.



What is wrong with this picture? — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) September 6, 2024

Those who push for and allow for open border policies understand that these are the consequences, they just don't care… — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) September 6, 2024

When criminal organizations start spreading like this, it’s a sign the border crisis isn’t just at the border anymore. — Dorian (@dorian_omi) September 6, 2024

