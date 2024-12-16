At Least 5 Dead, 7 Injured At Wisconsin School Shooting

At least four people have been killed and seven others were injured at a shooting at a Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday morning, local police and ABC News said. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said the suspected juvenile shooter was also found dead.

BREAKING: At least four people were killed and five others injured from a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, police said.



The suspected shooter, a juvenile believed to be a student, is also dead, police said. https://t.co/BqNf2ckRlD pic.twitter.com/qwVwt5jicq — ABC News (@ABC) December 16, 2024

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it is available. We currently need people to avoid the area," Madison police said.

🚨There’s been a mass shooting at a K-12 Christian school in Wisconsin



Early reports say at least 12 injured and the shooter is down



pic.twitter.com/oI4Z7TThy6 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 16, 2024

Officers responded to a call about an active shooter at the Abundant Life Christian School at 10:57 a.m. local time, Barnes said.

“Our officers were responding to a call of an active shooter at the Abundant Life Christian School here in Madison,” Barnes said at a news conference. “When officers arrived, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.”

Abundant Life is a K through 12th-grade school with about 400 students.

🚨 #BREAKING: At least 5 dəad, 7 injured in Wisconsin Christian school shootıng, police say



The juvenile shootər is also deceased.



Infuriating.

pic.twitter.com/7PfPfgNlt5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 16, 2024

Barnes added in the news conference that he won’t provide any details on the victims, including their names or if they are staff or students, until their next of kin are notified.

“We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement on social media.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) wrote on social media: “My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School. I will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

And Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) also said, “I have been briefed on the active shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison and my heart goes out to all those impacted. My office is in touch with local and state officials, and I stand ready to assist law enforcement and anyone affected.”