LeBron James 'Clarifies' Anti-American Comments

National Anthem-hating, China-loving, Mennonite beard-sporting NBA star LeBron James has backtracked on anti-American comments he made about the Brittney Griner case.

While discussing the WNBA star who's imprisoned in Russia over after bringing marijuana into the country, James said on "The Shop" - in response to the Biden administration's failure to secure her release (despite 'reaching out' to her family), "Now, how can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?'"

Griner notably hates America as well - pressuring the WNBA in the summer of 2020 to stop playing the National Anthem before games in protest of George Floyd's murder.

James 'clarified' in a Tuesday night tweet, telling his 51 million followers "My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days!"

My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 13, 2022

As the Daily Caller's David Hookstead notes, "He’s essentially trying to still argue that Griner might be justified in feeling like she doesn’t want to return to America."

You know what LeBron should have done? He should have apologized, said he should have chosen his words much more carefully and he’s optimistic Griner will be home soon. If the four-time NBA champion had said that, I would have at least respected his response to the outrage. Instead, he’s trying to shift the blame and then still claim Griner might be feeling a certain kind of way about America not immediately getting her out. -Daily Caller

Moral of the story, don't smuggle drugs into a country where that's flatly illegal.