Left Wing Group Offers 'Bounties' In Exchange For Doxxing Conservative Justices

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A left wing activist group is offering cash rewards to anyone who provides them with information regarding the location of conservative Supreme Court Justices.

The group ShutDownDC put out a call on Twitter offering $50 and $200 bounties for information relating to sightings of justices John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Despite seemingly breaking Twitter’s policy of prohibiting any user from encouraging or calling for others to harass an individual or group of people, the post remains active at time of writing:

DC Service Industry Workers... If you see Kavanaugh, Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Coney Barrett or Roberts DM us with the details!



We'll venmo you $50 for a confirmed sighting and $200 if they're still there 30 mins after your message. https://t.co/xXWZ5JZiE7 — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) July 8, 2022

Twitter’s policy reads, “We prohibit behavior that encourages others to harass or target specific individuals or groups with abusive behavior,” also noting “This includes, but is not limited to; calls to target people with abuse or harassment online and behavior that urges offline action such as physical harassment.”

ShutDownDC affiliated individuals were also part of a ‘protest’ at a Morton’s steakhouse in downtown Washington last week, where Brett Kavanaugh was dining and subsequently forced to exit through a back door.

The restaurant issued a statement condemning the actions, noting “Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant.”

It added, “Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”

When asked about the incident, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded “We have said that we want to see peaceful protests,” adding “When it comes to intimidation, that is something that we have condemned.”

“[The president] has signed a piece of legislation making sure that they have the protection that they need,” Jean-Pierre continued, prompting Fox News reporter Peter Doocy to interject “But you never said, ‘Don’t go to their houses.”

“So, it’s okay if protesters know that a justice is out to eat at a restaurant that they can go and protest, as long as they are what you consider peaceful,” Doocy further questioned, asking “where’s the line?”

The Press Secretary reposed “If it’s outside of a restaurant, if it’s peaceful, for sure.”

Watch:

Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden is fine with pro-abortion activists protesting outside the restaurant where Justice Brett Kavanaugh was eating pic.twitter.com/pOILFiwwaw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2022

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also intimated that the targeting of Kavanaugh, who was also a target of a would be assassin recently, was acceptable.

"Is [Justice Kavanaugh being forced to leave a D.C. restaurant due to protestors] appropriate, sir?"



Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: Yup, pretty much. pic.twitter.com/hKtB5Z3yvn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Joe Biden also urged pro-abortion activists to “keep protesting”:

Joe Biden's message to pro-abortion protesters: "Keep protesting."



Meanwhile, Biden still has not condemned the attempted assassination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/xku2BMbMXw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2022

Democrats have repeatedly refused to condemn protests, and even encouraged them, outside the homes of Justices, despite even neighbours speaking out claiming they are routinely being insulted, disturbed, and threatened with violence by activists.

A marshal for the Supreme Court has also asked state and local officials to take control and put a stop to illegal disruptions outside the homes of Justices, noting that “threatening activity, has only increased.”

Pouring rain didn’t stop the Activists from reading the first Amendment to Brett Kavanaugh again…soggy cops and determined activists show up for week 8 of Supreme Court Justice Home protests. @OurRightsDC @LiteraryMouse @downrightimp @mpeachmfalready #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/Td5D1fro5J — DCMediaGroup (@DCMediaGroup) July 7, 2022

Maryland law prohibits assembling in a manner that disrupts a person’s right to tranquility at their residence, with the punishment for offenders being up to 90 days in jail.

Protest outside the homes of judges with the intent of influencing them is also illegal under the U.S. Code and subject to a fines and/or a year in prison.

* * *

