Leftist Officials Move To Delay British Elections As Their Approval Ratings Collapse

One of the most revealing narratives that surfaced during the 2024 US election campaign was the argument from establishment journalists that the Constitution and the voting system might be allowing "too much freedom" for the general public. How can this be true? Progressive activists claim that voter choice can be manipulated by abuses of free speech (disinformation) and that without controls on that speech the Constitution essentially has a built in self destruct mechanism.

Outlets like the New York Times made these arguments specifically in reference to the presidential bid of Donald Trump. Trump, leftists assert, represents the rise of "far-right fascism" in America and the normal rules of the democratic process no longer apply. They argue that he must be stopped at all costs.

One could dismiss all this rhetoric as the coping and seething of sore losers, but it goes well beyond that.

The self destructing democracy theory would be interesting, except that it's driven completely by the arrogance, elitism and biases of political leftists hellbent on keeping power for themselves. When a group of people believes that they represent the totality of the "greater good" and that their ideas should never be questioned or challenged because to do so is akin to heresy, that's what we call zealotry. This is exactly what progressives have become - So much so that across the western world they have deemed themselves righteous enough to delay or sabotage the election process.

We covered this problem in detail in our recent article Democracy Is Dead: A Coup Against Right Wing Movements Is Underway In Europe, focusing primarily on the exploitation of fearmongering over Russia in order the overturn the recent Romanian election in which a "right wing" candidate won the first round. The rise of populist and conservative movements has triggered a progressive and globalist scramble to shut down or silence opposition parties and prevent them from winning elections fair and square.

This trend has extended into the UK, with the British Labour Party making a move to delay local elections for up to a year using a bizarre loophole. The ploy comes at a time when the public approval ratings for Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Labour Party are at record lows.

Through a process of "reorganization" of local councils into larger regional bodies, Labour says annual elections (held in May) could be delayed up to a year in order to give local governments time to handle mergers. The timing could not be more suspect; Labour candidates are considered unelectable in most quarters of England and the leftists are certain to lose significant power.

According to recent surveys only 26% of Britons think Starmer is doing a good job. Over 53% are disappointed with the Labour Party and the rest are unsure. The reasons for the unpopularity are obvious - Starmer has gone full authoritarian with the utter destruction of British free speech. Native English people are not allowed to criticize third world immigration programs or political officials and such comments online are likely to inspire a visit from police. Protests against open immigration have been essentially banned, with many fearing arrest simply for participating.

The problem for the political left is that they have spent the better part of the past four years pontificating about how they are the "guardians of democracy" while the right wing is a threat to free elections. They can't be authoritarian and also allow normal elections to continue. The public will simply vote them out of office at the first opportunity. They will have to destroy the very democracy they claim to defend.

These kinds of polling numbers signal the death knell of a political party and the leftists know it. Nigel Farage's Reform Party which launched in 2018 is on the rise, meaning progressive and globalist programs to forcefully introduce thousands of third world migrants into every rural and semi-rural county could be disrupted. Furthermore, Reform leaders could also disrupt Starmer's programs of censorship and intimidation, which is the only tool the Labour has left to stay in control.

Leftists suggest that the common voter cannot be trusted to elect officials with their best interests in mind; they have to be forced to vote the right way (for leftist candidates). The next stage is, of course, to delay or end elections altogether when the majority of the public is at odds with the ruling party's agenda.