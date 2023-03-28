Leftists Complain About Transgender Shooter Being Misgendered

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Some leftists reacted to the horrific killing of children at a Christian school in Nashville by a transgender-identified culprit by complaining that the killer was being misgendered.

Yes, really.

28-year-old Audrey Hale murdered three children and three adults at The Covenant School, a private Presbyterian school, in what appears to be a hate-motivated attack.

As we highlighted earlier, the media’s initial reaction was to express “confusion” about whether they should refer to the culprit as a man or a woman, given that Hale had been identifying as a man in recent months.

Some trans activists on Twitter appeared to be more upset over the mass murderer being misgendered than the actual shooting.

“5 times @cnn misgendered. No correction, whined Karen Lopez. “A mass shooting is horrible. Misgendering does not make anything better.”

“It seems like maybe there’s plenty of confusion about whether or not the shooter is a transgender man or woman,” she added. “And finding out that the police there don’t know how to use the right words does not shock me. But mixing genders in the same story is still a problem.”

Update: it seems like maybe there’s plenty of confusion about whether or not the shooter is a transgender man or woman. And finding out that the police there don’t know how to use the right words does not shock me.



But mixing genders in the same story is still a problem. — Karen Lopez (@datachick) March 28, 2023

The reaction to her bizarre remarks was swift.

Please remember the real victim of the mass shooting. The shooter. Because theythem waswere misgendered. pic.twitter.com/8vilqOyu6G — Leo Kearse - comedian - see me on YouTube (@LeoKearse) March 28, 2023

*Transgender dude murders three 8/9 year olds and 3 adults*



Leftist: "CNN misgendered him!😭"



You’re sick, get help. pic.twitter.com/CXDqTEls83 — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) March 28, 2023

A statement issued by the Transgender Resistance Network demanded the media “respect the self-identified pronouns” of the mass murderer.

Another trans activist was also upset that the child killer’s pronouns weren’t respected.

“Another day, another mass shooting. The shooter has been identified by his deadname,” tweeted Spencer Bergstedt, J.D., who has “he/him” pronouns in his bio. “It appears he used he/him pronouns & was a former student at the school. Of course, MSM & the LEO’s discussing the issue are misgendering the murderer. I’m sad & angry on so many levels.”

Another day, another mass shooting. The shooter has been identified by his deadname. It appears he used he/him pronouns & was a former student at the school. Of course, MSM & the LEO’s discussing the issue are misgendering the murderer. I’m sad & angry on so many levels. — Spencer Bergstedt, J.D. 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️🖋⚖️ He/Him (@SpenceBergstedt) March 27, 2023

“OMG, they misgendered a fuckin mass murderer. When will the hate ever end?” responded one Twitter user.

OMG, they misgendered a fuckin mass murderer. When will the hate ever end? — Mike Clarke (@heath3011) March 27, 2023

However, other respondents seemed to share Bergstedt’s anger at the egregious act of misgendering.

It took me way too long to find out he was a trans man. Everything else continuously deadnamed and misgendered. I thought he was a trans woman at first, as did a lot of folks in my trans+ community. — ❤🧡💛💚💙💜🖤 (@dana5223) March 28, 2023

You know mass shooting isn't a reason to spread transphobia, right ?

Misgendering isn't an option, what the person did doesn't matter. — royal slime 🏳️‍🌈🌺 (@TaliConseil4) March 27, 2023

The mind truly boggles.

I'm starting to think that a totalitarian political ideology telling mentally ill people that all disagreement with their agenda is equivalent to genocide might be a bad idea. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 28, 2023

* * *

