Leftists Prove They Are Zealots In The Wake Of Trump Shooting

The response by a large portion of the political left to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump has revealed a disturbing ideological madness - A dedication to lies and delusions that goes deep into the realm of zealotry. It's something that thousands of commentators have warned about over the years. The general public has long denied the claim as being "reactionary" and many thought conservatives were exaggerating. Recent events prove otherwise.

What else would you expect from the same group of people that can't define what a woman is? The same people that think sexualized drag performances and graphically sexual picture books are a good idea for young children in public schools? The same people that engaged in years of violent rioting because of the death of a hardcore criminal and fentanyl addict who happened to be black? The same people that supported medical authoritarianism and mass censorship during the covid pandemic? The same people that claimed "stagflation was transitory"? The people that bought into the Russiagate hoax, refused to believe that Hunter Biden's laptop was real and denied Joe Biden's steep cognitive decline?

This zealotry continues to be exposed through their response to the attempted assassination of Donal Trump. The narrative in the media is that now is the time for "cool heads" and calm, yet, at the same time they are working diligently to peddle the conspiracy that the plot was staged by Trump himself.

Joy Reid of MSNBC is now suggesting that Donald Trump was never hit by a bullet, and that his campaign and the Secret Service colluded to kill two people in a fake assassination attempt just so Trump could have a photo op.



Outrageous. Insane. Defamatory.



NBC must take Reid off… pic.twitter.com/OLXz08fbE9 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 18, 2024

The envy from Joy Reid is transparent - The leftists are furious about that iconic photo and they wish they could diminish it somehow. They aren't honest enough to say "Hey, I don't like Trump's policies, but that moment was ballsy."

She seems to be asserting that Trump trusted a sniper enough to barely miss his face so that he could get a great photo. This would mean that the plan was for Trump to fake an ear injury with hundreds of people and cameras around him, and that the shooter would have to fire close enough to his head to make it believable, hitting three bystanders and killing one of them in the process. And of course, most of Trump's Secret Service security team and local police would have to be in on the plot, not to mention the photographer.

Keep in mind, there's no evidence to support any of this and the leftists suggesting the conspiracy are the same people who argued that conservatives should "follow the science" during the pandemic lockdowns. When it comes to leftists and Trump, reason goes completely out the window and their true insanity shines through. Those that aren't entertaining conspiracies about the shooting are simply enraged that the shooter missed.

BLUEANON: A shocking amount of Dems are fully on board with "Trump staged the assassination", blaming him for casualties at the rally.



One man even saying the blood on Trump's ear was drawn by secret service when they ran to cover him. pic.twitter.com/u9foz3QKBH — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) July 16, 2024

VILE: Ana Navarro says she wishes Trump was sh*t in the mouth. pic.twitter.com/Xyep60w5g0 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 19, 2024

Why are these people like this? One could assume they've always been this way - Zealots with a pure hatred for anyone that contradicts their ideology and Trump happens to be a convenient magnet for their animosity. Then again, it's more likely that they have been radicalized by the very media that's calling for conservatives to "calm down" after the attack, not to mention the Biden Administration. Remember this speech painting MAGA Republicans as monsters ready to tear down "democracy"?

Biden gave a speech desperately trying to lower the political temperature. Oh, wait… pic.twitter.com/Yucg8EbI8q — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) July 15, 2024

When leftists are referred to as "useful idiots" it's important to understand what that means. It means that they are willing to say anything and do anything to further a cause which, in the end, doesn't even benefit them. It means they have ascended to a dangerous level of incompetence; a world in which reason and logic have no meaning and everything they do to win is emotionally justified.