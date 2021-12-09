Let It Go Girl: A Verklempt Hillary Clinton Recites Tearful 2016 'Victory Speech'

Former Secretary of State and twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton became verklempt while sharing part of the 'victory speech' she would have given in 2016, had she not lost the presidential election to Donald Trump.

"I've never shared this with anybody. I've never read it out loud. But it helps to encapsulate who I am, what I believe in and what my hopes were for the kind of country that I want for my grandchildren and that I want for the world," said Clinton during a portion of her upcoming lesson on MasterClass (at destroying phones with hard objects?).

The course, which debuts Thursday, is focused on the "power of resilience" (to lie under oath about keeping national secrets on an illegal private server?).

Clinton's 'victory' speech begins:

"My fellow Americans, today you sent a message to the whole world: Our values endure, our democracy stands strong and our motto remains 'e pluribus unum,' out of many one," she says, adding "You will not be defined only by our differences. We will not be an 'us versus them' country. The American dream is big enough for everyone." ... "I dream of going up to her [Clinton's mother] and sitting down next to her, taking her in my arms, and saying ‘look at me, listen to me. You will survive. You will have a good family on your own. And three children. And as hard as it might be to imagine, your daughter will grow up and become the president of the United States."

Opining on Hillary's megalomania, Andrea Widburg writes in American Thinker:

A snippet of her reading the speech made headlines because Hillary started to cry when she got to the part in the speech that saw her imagining telling her long-deceased mother that Hillary was America’s first woman president. Ironically, this emotional breakdown occurred in a masterclass the topic of which is “the power of resilience.” A woman who has spent the last five years whining about losing the election and now cries because she couldn’t, in her imagination, tell her mommy she won, is not resilient.

Still, any student who signs up for a MasterClass taught by Hillary Clinton has already drunk the Democrat Kool-Aid and will already have taken the side of a woman who rode her husband’s coattails as far as he could take her, at which point she fell down all by herself. A presidential candidate who calls at least half of the American electorate “deplorable” is a fool and deserves to lose.

There’s also the little problem of Hillary’s incredible corruption (making her and Biden birds of a feather). And of course, the fact that Hillary’s unsecure server damaged national security in a way that would have seen an ordinary, politically unconnected person spend the rest of her life in prison—which, not coincidentally, is where Papa Joe belongs for using his debauched son Hunter as the bagman for decades of anti-American corruption.

Still, even considering all those bad things about Hillary, there was still something worse: It was clear that she ran for office, not for America, but for Hillary . Sure, she wanted to turn the country as far left as Joe Biden is doing but, just as with Biden, Hillary was in it for self-aggrandizement. Biden, though, being a more savvy politician (it pains me to say that), hid his enormous self-centeredness a bit better than Hillary ever did.

And that gets us to Hillary’s prepared victory speech. You can listen to the part where she cries because that’s the newsworthy part, but I found most interesting what she told Willie Geist about her thinking as she wrote the thankfully unused speech (emphasis mine):

I worked on a speech that really was about my journey and that had a real emphasis on my mother’s life and journey as a way of, you know, making it clear that, yes, I would be the first woman president but I, like everybody, stood on the shoulders and lived the lives and experiences of those who came before us.

Note what was missing from her thinking as she wrote that useless speech: America and the American people. Hillary’s victory was about Hillary’s emotional needs. She’s a committed leftist but only because, back in the 1960s and 1970s, she saw leftism, which had a stranglehold on feminism, as the vehicle for her political ascendence. It must have grated on Hillary for decades to see Bill’s effortless political charm and eventual success when, in her own mind, it always should have been all about her.

