Trump Agrees To Debate Kamala Harris On Fox News With "Full Arena Audience"

Let's get ready to rumble.

US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump announced late Friday that he will debate Democratic US Vice President Kamala Harris in early September, with Fox News set to host the debate event in Pennsylvania.

"I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Sept. 4. The Debate was previously scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC, but has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant, and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thereby creating a conflict of interest," Trump wrote on social media platform Truth Social.

Trump noted, "The FoxNews Debate will be held in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, at a site in an area to be determined. The Moderators of the Debate will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, and the Rules will be similar to the Rules of my Debate with Sleepy Joe, who has been treated horribly by his Party – BUT WITH A FULL ARENA AUDIENCE!…."

Trump continued, "….As everyone knows, the Democrats have Unconstitutionally taken a Candidate, who was acknowledged to be defeated, and unceremoniously replaced him with a new Candidate. This has never been done before, and is a Threat to Democracy, but I am totally prepared to accept the results of this "coup," and replace Joe on the Debate stage with Crazy Kamala Harris."

"I spent Hundreds of Millions of Dollars, Time, and Effort fighting Joe, and when I won the Debate, they threw a new Candidate into the ring. Not fair, but it is what it is! Nevertheless, different Candidate or not, their bad Policies are the same, and this will be strongly revealed at the September 4th Debate," the former president said.

He ended, "I look forward to meeting and debating Kamala Harris on Sept. 4. This date is convenient and appropriate in that it is just prior to the September 6th start of Early Voting in the 2024 Presidential Election. I look forward to seeing everyone on Sept. 4, in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania!"

AP News quoted VP Harris a little more than a week ago. She said she was "ready" to debate Trump and accused him of backpedaling from a previous debate agreement with ABC for Sept. 10.

The problem with VP Harris, as David Sacks and Elon Musk describe on X, is that when she gets off script - well - it's disastrous.