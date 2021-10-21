'Let's Go Brandon' Rap Kicks Into Overdrive As Dancing Hotties Go Viral

What started out as an NBC reporter's ham-handed attempt to suggest NASCAR fans shouting "Fuck Joe Biden" were actually saying "Let's go Brandon!" - is now a viral sensation.

One can buy "Let's Go Brandon" t-shirts, Christmas ornaments, stickers, and other merchandise to express how they feel about Biden - however nothing has gone quite as viral as rapper Loza Alexander's "Let's Go Brandon" rap - which went from a viral TikTok video to the #1 rap hit on iTunes this week.

For the uninitiated:

But wait - there's more...

Loza's FJB rap went so viral that fans started the #LetsGoBrandonChallenge - which attracted submissions from several hotties and a bunch of dudes dancing to the song.

Submitted for your edification in no particular order:

And the dudes...